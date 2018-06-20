Animal Control issues an urgent call for homes for displaced dogs

ANIMAL CONTROL w- ARREST: An Urgent Need

Your Help Needed In Finding New Homes For Rescued Dogs

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - WLBG

Laurens County Animal Control is working Wednesday morning to locate and rescue an estimated 30 Chihuahuas from a condemned house near Gray Court.

According to Facebook posts from Giles Gilmer, the Director, Animal Control Officers discovered these dogs with limited access to food and water in a house that was in very poor condition. The house has since been condemned by county building officials.

The owner, who Mr. Gilmer stated is currently in jail, was not named but WLBG does note that the address, 377 Kennedy Road in Gray Court, corresponds to the address listed for Timothy Edward Glassford. Mr. Glassford is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center on a charge of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

From the photos provided by Mr. Gilmer this appears to be a daunting task. Locating small dogs inside a house with this much debris will not be easy. And once that task is completed Laurens County Animal Control will be faced with trying to treat these dogs and find homes for them. He has issued a plea for assistance in his Facebook post. If you can provide a home for one or more of these little dogs please contact Animal Control at 984-6812.

Multiple Cruelty To Animals Charges

Thursday, June 21, 2018

Concerning a story WLBG reported Wednesday morning, this information was released Wednesday afternoon by Sheriff Don Reynolds. On June 14, 2018 the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 435 Kennedy Rd in Gray Court in reference to an assault. The victim of this assault was treated on scene by EMS and then transported to the hospital for further treatment. Deputies later located the suspect, Timothy Edward Glassford, in a wooded area near a creek and he was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Glassford was transported to the Johnson detention center where he was booked for Assault and Battery of a high and aggravated nature.

On June 20, 2018 Laurens County Animal Control Officer Jiles Gilmer requested the assistance of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 377 Kennedy Rd, which is the residence of Mr. Glassford. Upon arrival, Deputies were informed that animal control personnel responded to this location the previous day (6/19/18) and had located numerous dogs in and around the residence, including at least one dog which was deceased. This dog was left at the scene by animal control, who went back to the residence. Upon further investigation, Deputies located at least 3 more deceased dogs in the residence. Animal Control took possession of the remaining animals at the residence.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were seeking warrants on Mr. Glassford for ill treatment of animals due to the condition which these animals were living in and the deceased animals on the property. Timothy Edward Glassford remains in the detention center charged with the aforementioned Assault and Battery high and aggravated charge as well as multiple new charges of ill treatment of animals. WLBG will update listeners on new warrants and cash or surety amounts after bond hearing.

Also, Roger Gerald Smith age 54 of 314 Collins Street Laurens was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center Tuesday charged with ill treatment of animals. The warrant alleges that on June 14th Smith did commit the crime of ill treatment of animals in general 1st offense in that he did not have feed in the pen that housed a brown in color calf, that the calf could not stand on its feet, and the calf was covered in maggots. Roger Gerald Smith remains in the detention center on $15k bond. The calf has been treated by and now happily resides and Big Oaks Rescue Farm in Greenwood.