Allegedly aggressive dog is killed

Clinton Police on Saturday euthanized a dog that officers said acted aggressively toward them.

The dog. Bully Blueford Estes, was shot to death about 11 pm at 113 Gordon St. A police report says officers were attacked as they responded to a call in the area of 106 Gordon St., Clinton, in response to a dog attack; central dispatch said the complainant's dog allegedly was attacked by a pit bull. The dog's owner, James David Estes, 19, of 113 Gordon St., was given a courtesy summons for violation of the city ordinance/leash law after his dog was shot to death.

Estes messaged The Clinton Chronicle, "I would like to get something about Clinton Police murdering Bully Blueford Estes and trying to get away with it. My baby boy needs Justice! He can't speak so we have to speak up for him."

Estes was told he would have to appear in municipal court, according to a Clinton Police Department report, and he said he would not pay a fine. Officers Derric Gandee and Julia Mercer, and recruit Jennifer Mendoza are listed in the supplemental incident report.

The complainant told officers she was on her porch with her dog, Brody. The report says an aggressive dog, a large tan pit bull, was roaming free, and Gandee shone a police vehicle to light the area and attract attention of anyone inside 113 Gordon St. All phone numbers had been disconnected, the report says. "Four well aimed rounds" were fired first at the allegedly aggressive dog, the report says, to the front and left side of the dog. It went to 111 Gordon St. and began to spin around. The dog remained aggressive, the report says, so "four well aimed shots" were fired at the dog in a downward direction. The dog was seriously hurt, and "two well aimed shots" were fired into the dog's head.

The report says Estes and Kayla Canfield came from the back of the residence, 113 Gordon St., and an elderly woman came from the front of the residence; she said she knew law enforcement was outside, but didn't know what was going on. Estes and Canfield became argumentative, the report says, and Canfield threatened to shoot a law enforcement officer's dog. Officers then attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The situation lasted about 25 minutes, the report indicates.