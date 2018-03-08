Alleged stealing metal and gambling house

Arrests Allege Industrial Burglaries in Clinton

Friday, August 3, 2018 - WLBG on-line

Two people were arrested by Clinton Public Safety yesterday in connection with an industrial burglary involving malicious damage and theft of items valued over $10,000.

18-year-old Dustin Scott Franklin Jr. of 1651 Union Highway, Union is charged with 2nd and 3rd Degree Burglary, with Obtaining Nonferrous Metals, Criminal Conspiracy, Damage to Real Property and with Grand Larceny.

Detective Tyrone Goggins states that between January 1st and May 1st Franklin entered a building at 53 Commerce Avenue without consent and stole items valued at over $10,000. These reportedly included multiple types of wire stored in racks at the warehouse along with batteries for heavy equipment, plus tools and personal items. He is further accused of doing over $5,000 in damages by maliciously cutting wires connected to fixtures, damaging the structure in the process. Dustin Franklin Jr. is also accused of conspiring with two other people to commit the Commerce Avenue Burglary and Larceny. He allegedly entered the Commerce Avenue building in the nighttime. He’s also accused of a Burglary at 600 East Florida Street between May 13th and 15th, and of cutting electric wiring there to steal nonferrous metals.

Dustin Scott Franklin Jr. remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $22,500.

Also arrested in connection with the burglary and thefts at 53 Commerce Avenue was 30-year-old Kenneth Raynard “Ken” McKinney of 231 South Hampton Avenue, Joanna. Clinton Public Safety charged him with 2nd Degree Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, Injury to Real Property and with Grand Larceny. Ken McKinney was released yesterday on posting cash or surety bonds totaling $17,500.

Couple Charged with Gambling House

Friday, August 3, 2018

A husband and wife have been charged with Operating a Gambling House at their Laurens business. Laurens City Police arrested 38-year-old Nileshkumar Patel Wednesday, and his wife, 37-year-old Ranjanben P. Patel, on Thursday. They reside at 495 Pinehaven Street Extension, Laurens.

Both have been charged with Operating a Gambling House and Unlawful Possession of Gambling Equipment at the Harvest Market on Greenwood Road. Warrants, citing an investigation by Detective Doug Jones, state that the Patels possessed and operated a Fish-Arcade Video Game that allowed players to gamble in hopes of winning a monetary prize, and that the Patels were operating the illegal gambling machine in the Harvest Market on Greenwood Road on Wednesday, August 1st. Currency was allegedly being paid to players for winning credits on the machine. They allegedly allowed multiple players to loiter and congregate while waiting to play the illegal gaming device.

Mr. Patel remained in custody this morning with bonds set totaling $10,000. Mrs. Patel was being held overnight, awaiting her bond hearing.