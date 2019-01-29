Alleged criminal domestic violence

Threat to “Cut Her Head Off” with Large Knife

Tuesday, January 29, 2019; WLBG on-line

A threat to decapitate his lover this weekend was alleged with a man’s arrest by Clinton Police yesterday. 53-year-old Leon Jeffery Willis of 82 Palmetto Street, Clinton was charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature and Use of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Warrants allege that on Sunday Willis committed Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature against his live-in girlfriend by threatening to “cut off” her head with a large knife and that he had the present ability to do so.

This reportedly manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life, causing the victim to reasonably fear imminent peril. Willis is also accused of striking the victim about her head and face with his hands, causing physical manifestation of injury, before threatening her with the knife. He’s accused of possessing a large knife January 27th while threatening to use it to assault the victim in the domestic assault of a high and aggravated nature.

The assault allegedly occurred Sunday at 82 Palmetto Street, Clinton, where Mr. Willis and the victim reportedly live in a romantic relationship.

Leon Jeffery Willis was being held overnight in the Johnson Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.