Alleged attempted murder, animal abuse, death penalty, stabbing, robbery and drugs

CRIME ROUNDUP: Attempted Murder of Two Men

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 - WLBG on-line

An attempt to fatally shoot two Waterloo men Monday was alleged in warrants served by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday.

35-year-old Brian Kevin Hall of 48 Douglas Street, Waterloo was arrested Monday.

He’s now charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one charge of Aggravated Breach of Peace, along with two firearms charges and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Deputy Adam Galloway states that on September 17th Hall committed two acts of Attempted Murder by shooting at two victims with a Charter Arms .22 caliber handgun. In an Aggravated Breach of Peace warrant, Galloway states that Brian Hall Breached the Peace in an Aggravated Nature in that he willingly and knowingly shot a Charter Arms .22 caliber handgun at the two victims while in a neighborhood, disturbing the peace and tranquility of the neighbors that witnessed the gunshots. The two firearm warrants allege that the serial number had been removed from the .22 handgun and that this firearm was used in the violent crimes of Attempted Murder. A 5th warrant states that Hall had up to 28 grams of marijuana in his possession Monday.

Bonds set yesterday included $65,000 for each attempted Murder case. Brian Kevin Hall remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning with bonds totaling $149,500.

ANIMAL CRUELTY: The fourth serious animal abuse case in Laurens County in a month resulted in a Sept. 17 arrest.

Suspects Brandon and Robin Hayes were taken into custody after deputies investigated conditions at a residence in the 300 block of Wofford Shoals Road on Sept. 13. Animal Control left a note about the conditions of 5 dogs on the property Sept. 12, a report said.

One dog was padlocked around the neck so tightly the fire department had to be called in to cut the chain off. No food, water and shelter were found for the animals, a report said.

A caller contacted authorities, concerned about the lack of care for the animals. The husband and wife couple - both are age 40 of 2616 Lakeview Heights, Laurens - is charged with the ill-treatment of animals. Authorities found 2 dogs in a wooden box; another dog appeared to have escaped from a chain, and 2 other dogs were chained, a report said.

Laurens County authorities have investigated and animal rescues and vets have taken steps to nurse back to health dogs named Champ, Courage and Led Zeppelin - all of which were allegedly starved or tortured - Led Zeppelin was tortured with acid - all of which were found living at residences in Laurens County. The Fight Like a Champ Facebook site is petitioning the state government to impose more serious penalties for 1st offense cruelty to animals based on the incidents in Laurens County.

DEATH PENALTY: Authorities have announced that murder suspect William Ryan Looper will face South Carolina’s death penalty if he is convicted of killing a 2-year-old at a Clinton residence.

An announcement was made Tuesday morning by the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The notice said the decision was made by Solicitor David Stumbo and Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds.

Eighth Circuit Public Defenders Chelsea McNeill, Tristan Shaffer and Janna Nelson were notified in connection with the case: State of South Carolina v. William Ryan Looper, Indictments No. 2018-GS-30-1472 through 1475.

“The State will seek the death penalty in the above-entitled case if the defendant is found guilty on the charge of Murder that is presently pending against him,” the formal announcement said.

Looper is accused of killing the son of his live-in girlfriend, Brantley Justin Smith, age 2, on or about June 30, 2018. The boy’s lifeless body was found, protected by two dogs, at 176 Country Lane, a street south of Clinton off Sunset Drive. The boy had been sexually abused, authorities said.

The death penalty informed the public defenders, “You will be notified at a later date of the multiple aggravating circumstances upon with the State will rely in seeking the death penalty.”

In South Carolina, a person can be put to death only after a two-phase trial in which a jury finds there are circumstances which make the killing heinous, such as torture.

REPEATED STABBING: Repeatedly stabbing a man was alleged with a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Saturday arrest of 28-year-old Daniel Anthony Bailey of 75 Hill Road, Spartanburg. Bailey was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Cook states that on September 15th Bailey intentionally committed an assault upon the victim by stabbing him several times with a knife, the act being aggravated in that it caused bodily injury requiring medical treatment. With a cash or surety bond set at $50,000, Daniel Anthony Bailey remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning.

3 ON 1: Strong-Arm Robbery: Laurens City Police arrested three people Saturday on charges they committed a Strong-Armed Robbery of a man that day. Charged with Strong Armed Robbery are 19-year-old Brandon Kip Teal of 109 Creamer Street, 24-year-old Terry Allen David Walker of 124 Marion Street and 19-year-old Veronica Angelina Bobadilla of 109 Perez Drive, all Laurens addresses.

In warrants served on all three defendants, Master Patrolman Sherfield states that on Saturday, September 15th each defendant committed Strong Armed Robbery by taking the victim’s money, phone and keys, by force. Warrants state the defendant had physical manifestation of injury, and that the Strong-Armed Robbery occurred at 109 Creamer Street, in Laurens.

Bond was denied on the charge for Brandon Kip Teal of the alleged robbery scene and for Terry Allen David Walker of Marion Street. Both remained in the Laurens County Detention Center this morning. Veronica Angelina Bobadilla of Perez Drive was released this weekend on a $10,000 bond.

DRUG SALE: Clinton Police made another arrest yesterday in connection with undercover drug operations in the city this year. 43-year-old Clifton O’Neil Moore of 294 Blakelyville Road, Clinton was charged with 2nd Offense Distribution of Crack Cocaine and with Distribution within Proximity.

Sgt. Shane Prather states that on April 20th of this year, Moore sold a quantity of crack cocaine to a confidential informant working in an undercover capacity, and that this took place on West Centennial Street, within a half-mile of a public park on Oak Street.

Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $15,000 on the two charges.