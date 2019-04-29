Alleged armed robbery in Clinton

5 arrests in alleged crimes involving Clinton suspects

Third Teen Suspect Arrested in Clinton Armed Robbery

Friday, April 26, 2019

A third suspect in a Clinton Armed Robbery this week was booked today (Friday). Clinton Police charged 17-year-old Akeevius Nathaniel-Seandarius Smith of 804 Airport Road, Clinton with Criminal Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Warrants state that he along with 18-year-old Rodricus Latrell Smith and 17-year-old Jalyn O’Daz Shumar Miller of separate apartments at 1321 South Broad, committed Armed Robbery of another person Wednesday in the 1200 block of South Broad Street. They’re accused of committing Armed Robbery by demanding the victim’s personal belongings. Jalyn Miller was also charged with Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and with Pointing a Firearm at the Victim during Wednesday’s Armed Robbery. Thursday, bond was denied on the four charges on Jalyn Miller and the two charges on Rodricus Smith.

Armed Robbery on South Broad

Friday, April 26, 2019

Clinton Police are charging three teens with an Armed Robbery Wednesday of this week. Placed in the Johnson Detention Center that day were 18-year-old Rodricus Latrell Smith and 17-year-old Jalyn Q’Daz Shamar Miller, both residents of separate apartments at 1321 South Broad Street.

Both have been charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Armed Robbery. Lt. Stephen Lawton states they and a third suspect conspired Wednesday to commit the crime and that they and a third named suspect committed Armed Robbery by holding a gun to the victim’s head and demanding he give them his personal belongings. This allegedly occurred at an address in the 1200 block of South Broad Street.

Jaylyn Miller was also charged with Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Violent Crime and with Pointing and Presenting. Lt. Lawton states that Miller had a handgun in his possession while committing the crime of Armed Robbery at the address on South Broad and that he pointed the firearm at the victim of the Armed Robbery.

Bond was denied on both charges for Rodricus Latrell Smith and on all four charges served on Jaylyn O’Daz Shemar Miller. Both remained in custody this morning.

Assault on A Deputy While Resisting Arrest

Monday, April 29, 2019

An assault on a Laurens County Sheriff’s Deputy Saturday night was alleged with an overnight arrest. 26-year-old Adam Michael Bingham was booked in the Johnson Detention Center early Sunday morning with an address noted at 214 Magnolia Street, Clinton. He was later served a warrant charging him with Assault and Battery upon a Law Enforcement Officer while Resisting Arrest. A warrant states that on April 27th he assaulted a deputy during a lawful arrest by striking the deputy on the right arm with a closed fist. This reportedly occurred after a struggle that placed both the defendant and officer on the ground. Adam Michael Bigham was released later yesterday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Child Endangerment with DUI

Monday, April 29, 2019

Clinton Police charged a local man with Child Endangerment Saturday. 40-year-old Jason West of 204 North Adair Street, Clinton was also charged with Driving under the Influence, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle and Driving without a License.

Warrants noting Lt. Cathy Anderson as prosecuting office state that on April 27th West operated a vehicle on roadways in the City of Clinton while under the influence of alcoholic beverages or drugs and that he had three juveniles under the age of 16 in the vehicle while doing so. West is also accused of driving an unregistered vehicle with an expired Arizona license plate and of driving without a valid driver’s license.

Jason West was later released after posting bonds on his four charges totaling $2,134.50.