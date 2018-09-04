Allegation - Human Trafficking in Joanna

Criminal Sex….Human Trafficking…Drugs & Tattoos

Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and apparent Human Trafficking last month were alleged in charges from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office yesterday. 28-year-old George Saquan William Cromer of 203 Morgan Street, Joanna was charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and with Contributing to the Delinquency of one minor. He’s also charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a second minor, and with Kidnapping and Recruiting that minor for Trafficking in Persons. Sheriff’s Investigator Thomas Jared Hunnicutt states that these offenses occurred between March 5th and 18th. George Cromer is accused of engaging in sexual battery by having sexual intercourse with a victim, who was between 11 and 14 years old. Officer Hunnicutt further states that Cromer knowingly and willfully caused the minor to use cocaine and marijuana “as well as tattooing his name on the victim.” During the same period in March, Cromer is accused of unlawfully seizing, confining, kidnapping or abducting another minor victim. Cromer was further accused of Trafficking in persons. He allegedly recruited, enticed, solicited, harbored, or transported the minor, or attempted, in the 1st offense. Officer Hunnicutt stated this crime was accomplished in that Cromer traded a minor victim for drugs, in exchange for sexual favors for at least five unknown subjects. Cromer is also accused of also knowingly and willfully causing this minor to use cocaine and marijuana, as well as tattooing his name on the victim. George Saquan William Cromer was being held overnight, awaiting a bond hearing.

Stabbing, Preventing Medical Aid Is Alleged

Monday, April 9, 2018

A woman’s stabbing her boyfriend yesterday, causing loss of a lot of blood, was alleged as Clinton Public Safety arrested 27-year-old Kara Calista Copeland of Unit 10 at 1533 Springdale Drive, Clinton.

Ms. Copeland is charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature. Lt. Cathy Anderson states that on April 8th Ms. Copeland stabbed the victim in his left thigh with a knife, resulting in substantial loss of blood. This reportedly put the victim in fear for his life.

Ms. Copeland is also accused of refusing to render aid to her boyfriend by refusing to give her car keys to another person in order for the victim to be transported to the hospital. She and the victim are said to have been living together and boyfriend and girlfriend for five years. Kara Calista Coleman remained in custody overnight, awaiting a bond hearing.

Felony DUI with Death

Monday, April 9, 2018

Charges were upgraded late last week for the woman whose car ran off Interstate 385 in Laurens County March 28th and ran over two construction workers in the median. Saturday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol charged 31-year-old Pamela Michelle Tackett 561 Curry Road, Gray Court with Felony DUI with Death Resulting. Trooper Michael Gabriele states that on March 28th Ms. Tackett committed the crime of Felony Driving under the Influence in that she did fail to maintain her lane while driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol by running off the left side of the road, striking a cable median, then striking a legally parked construction vehicle and two construction workers who were working in the median.

On April 5th, one of the victims, Zachariah Ivey of Cowpens, died from injuries received in the collision. Mr. Ivey was reportedly declared dead at 12:17 Thursday afternoon.

Chief Laurens County Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said death was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, received on March 28th.

Pamela Michelle Tackett was released from the Laurens County yesterday afternoon on a $75,000 cash or surety bond.

Traffic Stop Leads to Trafficking Meth Charge

A uniform patrol deputy with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol when he observed a red Ford Focus cross the double line on Highway 101 north of Gray Court, April 4 around 11:10 p.m..

After initiating a traffic stop on this vehicle, the deputy then made contact with the driver, and he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the while talking with him.

The driver was then removed from the vehicle, detained and consent to search the vehicle was granted. From searching the vehicle, deputies found an open container of beer and several plastic bags that contained a total of approximately 38 grams of methamphetamines commonly known as “ICE.”

A LCSO statement said Christopher Alan Cooper of 123 Sprouse Lane, Fountain Inn, was placed under arrest and charged with Open Container and Trafficking Methamphetamine. He is currently being housed at the Laurens County Detention Center.