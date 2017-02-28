Home / Breaking News / Alexander announces new position

Alexander announces new position

Tue, 02/28/2017 - 1:34pm Vic MacDonald
Laurens County Chamber CEO is going to Hilton Head Island

Leader of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Greg Alexander announced today he is taking a chamber position in Hilton Head Island/Bluffton.

Alexander announced his intention to leave the local chamber March 20 to the Chamber board's executive committee this morning. He made the announcement to the full board at today's noon meeting at the Chamber office. The board approved a motion to allow the executive committee to conduct a search for his replacement.

"The journey has been one of discovery, excitement and reaching new plateaus," Alexander said. "To you who were there with me at the beginning, I appreciate the confidence you showed in me eight years ago."

"When opportunity knocks you open the door, I firmly believe that," board chairman Marilyn Easter told Alexander. "We have gained a lot under your leadership. You will be greatly missed."

Alexander said in the past eight years, the Laurens County Chamber has returned $200,000 in Laurens County Bucks to the local economy, established a beautification effort that has removed 110 tons of trash from local roads and has educated 2,000 3rd graders about ecology, set up a Junior Leadership program to complement Leadership Laurens County, established a Young Professionals group now knows as SYNC, developed a Community Relations Council working with the SC Department of Human Affairs, tapped 39 years of expertise through the Chairman's Council, enhanced tourism and launched a new website.

Alexander said he is leaving a national award-winning Chamber here to join another national award winner in the Lowcountry. He said, "I am leaving with a very heavy heart."

