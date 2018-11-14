An airport at sea

4.5 Acres of Sovereign American Territory: Clinton Native Serves Aboard Navy Airport at Sea

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Miller

Navy Office of Community Outreach;

Photo by Senior Chief Mass

Communication Specialist Gary Ward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 2012 Clinton High School graduate and Clinton, South Carolina, native currently serves aboard one of the U.S. Navy’s most valuable and capable warships, one that can carry 5,000 sailors and more than 70 warplanes anywhere in the world to defend America.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daveron Jacobs is an aviation machinist’s mate aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, currently dry-docked in Newport News, Virginia.

As a Navy aviation machinist’s mate, Jacobs is responsible for inspecting, adjusting, testing, repairing, and overhauling aircraft engines and propellers. He also handles maintenance and helps prepare aircraft for flight.

“What I like about my job most is learning new things every day,” Jacobs said. “It’s also rewarding when I’m able to accomplish goals I never thought I could.”

Often described by senior defense officials and policy makers as “4.5 acres of sovereign American territory,” aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America's naval forces. In times of crisis, the first question leaders ask is: "Where are the carriers?" Navy officials state that the presence of an aircraft carrier has frequently deterred potential adversaries from striking against U.S. interests.

George Washington is presently undergoing a four-year refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipbuilding, a process that includes refueling the ship’s nuclear reactors and modernizing more than 2,300 compartments and hundreds of systems. The carrier is expected to leave the shipyard in 2021 and return to Yokosuka, Japan, as the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier.

While underway, the ship carries more than 70 jets, helicopters, and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land on the carrier’s 4.5-acre flight deck. Four powerful catapults launch aircraft off the bow of the ship. After lowering a tail hook that protrudes from the rear of the airframe, fixed-wing aircraft land by snagging a steel cable called an arresting wire.

George Washington is currently one of 11 aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy. It is the sixth Nimitz-class carrier and the fourth Navy vessel named after the first president of the United States. Measuring nearly 1,100 feet from bow to stern on the flight deck, the ship is longer than three football fields. It is 257 feet wide, 244 feet high and weighs nearly 100,000 tons.

Jacobs credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Clinton.

“Growing up, I learned the importance of manners and being respectful of others and treating them the way you want be treated,” Jacobs said. “This applies to my job as I interact with people from different backgrounds every day.”

"Our ship’s motto is the Spirit of Freedom, and this motto is evidenced daily in the actions and character of our sailors,” said Capt. Glenn Jamison, commanding officer of USS George Washington. “The work they are involved in today is difficult, but is vital to national security, to our maritime strategy, and to our ability to provide compassion and aid when and where needed. I am always impressed by the level of professionalism and expertise demonstrated by the men and women who serve aboard George Washington."

Sailors’ jobs are highly varied aboard George Washington.

The crew of approximately 2,800 Sailors keeps all parts of the aircraft carrier running smoothly, including everything from launching and recovering aircraft to operating its nuclear propulsion plant. Another 2,000 Sailors are assigned to the ship’s embarked air wing, flying and maintaining aircraft aboard the ship.

“What’s rewarding about being on a carrier is seeing the ocean firsthand,” Jacobs said. “It’s one of the reasons why I joined the Navy, my love for the the water. I also get to experience watching jets take off from the flight deck.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Jacobs is most proud of promoting to second class petty officer in only three years.

“I didn't have a specific job when I joined, which is why it’s so amazing,” Jacobs said. “I worked very hard to advance so quickly. It's a good feeling.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Jacobs and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy means mentorship and meaning,” Jacobs added. “I value the awesome responsibility of leading sailors at sea. I’m almost certain I would not find the same job satisfaction in any other workforce.”