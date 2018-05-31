Agreement - Whitten Center sewer station

On Monday evening, the Clinton City Council will consider giving the Whitten Center sewer pump station to the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission for a year.

The agreement will be considered during the Clinton City Council's regular monthly meeting at 6 pm in council chambers, second floor of the municipal center. The meeting is open to the public.

Council will authorize City Manager Ed Cannon to sign the agreement. LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field will sign for the rural water and sewer authority, based in Laurens. The agreement says at Whitten Center, 28376 US Hwy 76, Clinton, LCWSC will undertake a project to upgrade the sewer system. The project will be 2 new pump stations and about 2120 lf of 3-inch force main. LCWSC will apply for money to the SC Water Quality Revolving Fund, administered by DHEC, and the loan "will not accrue interest and principal is to be forgiven," the agreement says.

The water authority has received permission for loan assistance, the agreement says. LCWSC will operate the new sewer system for 1 year, and the city will assume ownership and operation and maintenance of the project after that. The document is titled "Pump Station Construction, Operation, and Conveyance Agreement."

This is an addition to a previously announced agenda. The meeting also will have final reading of the city budget, and council will have an executive session to discuss a contract for potential land acquisition.

RELATED

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/clinton-council-will...