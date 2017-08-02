Adult charge is filed

Shaquila Williams, 16, is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice on a $50,000 bond after being charged in a knife attack at Laurens District High School yesterday.

Despite her age, she is being charged as an adult. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday it would seek the adult status charge for two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon on school property.

The ruling was made during a bond hearing today at the Laurens County Detention Center. Williams was ordered to avoid in person, online, and via phone or message, any contact with the person she stabbed. After Williams was tackled by a coach in the LDHS gym Tuesday morning, she and two other girls were taken to the school office. A D55 report said parents of the two victims wanted to press charges in the incident, caught on cellphone video and distributed through social media.

Several people on social media said Williams was bullied and that’s why she brought a knife, for protection against being outnumbered, to LDHS. District 55 issued its second statement about the incident:

"Dr. Stephen Peters, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55), wants to ensure that accurate and up to date information is provided to the community in regards to an incident that occurred at Laurens District High School (LDHS) this morning before the school day started. Dr. Peters said, 'There has been a great deal of misinformation spread through social media and some erroneous news reports. We want to make sure our community has all the facts regarding the incident.'

"At approximately 7:45 a.m. there was an incident in the gym at LDHS. A female student in possession of a knife came out of the bleachers in pursuit of another student. A third student was in the proximity of the two girls and she was slightly injured by the knife when the assailant rushed past her in pursuit of the other student. The two primary girls involved ran quickly from one side of the gym to the other, where a teacher on duty was able to capture the assailant and prevent any further action. The school resource officer (SRO) was immediately called to the scene and took the student with the knife into custody. No other students were involved in the incident and it was quickly determined that there was no threat to the safety or security of the remainder of the student population; therefore, there was no need for additional police presence. The student who was injured in the incident was treated for a minor wound by the school nurse. No students required any additional medical attention.

"All parties involved were taken to the front office where their parents were contacted. The parents of the two victims advised the SRO that they did want to press charges. The student with the knife is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and with possession of a weapon on school grounds. Because of the violent nature of the incident, the student is being charged as an adult and has been transported to DJJ in Columbia to await a bond hearing.

"Dr. Peters and other district office personnel were on hand at the high school throughout the remainder of the day to ensure the safety and tranquility of the school environment. District spokesperson, Ed Murray, said, 'We are continuing to investigate the situation to determine who might have known about the potential for the occurrence. We depend upon our students and parents to come forth when or if they hear about situations that might develop. This gives us a chance to be proactive in responding to potential conflicts.'”

The school has come under intense criticism for waiting from 7:45 am when the incident happened to 11 am before issuing an all-call to inform parents.

The incident comes at a tricky time for the district - its administration is advocating a $109M bond issue to construct a new Laurens District High School, complete with new athletic facilities, and consolidate all middle school students into the current LDHS, on Hwy 76 west of Laurens. The first of four forums about the May 9 bond issue vote and building plan was held Tuesday night in Hickory Tavern.