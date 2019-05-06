Administrator's Arrest; Magistrate's Death

Memorial Home director accused of assaulting client

Authorities have identified Carolyn Benson Penland, 74, the Memorial Home’s administrator, as an assault suspect.

She was arrested and charged Friday with 3rd degree assault and battery. The alleged assault was committed against a resident-client of the county-owned care facility. A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office statement said a complaint was made on May 28.

A report said surveillance footage was examined by investigators, and the victim and witnesses were interviewed before the charge was filed.

In a separate incident, authorities have identified Leesa Wheless Inabinet, 61, the chief magistrate of Laurens County, as the victim of a medical emergency while driving Friday.

She suffered a medical issue while driving on Hwy 221 near Chestnut St. Extension, Laurens. She was transported to Prisma Health-Laurens County Memorial Hospital where she died.

Inabinet pulled her vehicle off the road, lost consciousness, and had her foot slip off the brake so that the car rolled into a ditch. No other vehicles were involved, authorities said.

Inabinet was the 8th Judicial Circuit representative on the SC Summary Court Judges Association board, and received her promotion to chief magistrate in February, 2016. A memorial service will be held Thursday in Greenwood.

Sheriff’s Office authorities have identified two suspects in connection with a Waterloo - Lake Greenwood theft.

“I’m thankful our investigators were able to recover as much of the property as they could, and put these people behind bars where they belong. Prison is the only place for anyone who preys on the innocent, hard-working members of our community,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said.

The suspects were identified as Holly Pearson Treadway, 37, and James Michael Smith, 53, and a statement said officers went to three Laurens locations where they recovered most of the items allegedly stolen. A burglary was reported on Co-Op Road, Waterloo, where most of he items in the residence were removed. The suspects are charged with 1st and 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny.

The burglary was reported May 25, and the arrests were made May 29, a report said.

A Fountain Inn man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jordon Austin Locklear, 23, of 367 County Estates Rd., accused of assaulting a 44-year-old victim from the Barksdale area.

The suspect shot the victim in upper right arm and chest, “causing great bodily harm,” a report said. The incident happened May 31, and the suspect was not grant bond in an initial court appearance.

In another report, authorities said two parents, both age 19, have been arrested and charged with child neglect and maltreatment of a dog.

The suspects were identified as Dmarcus Russell Lee and Sandorah Elaine Watson, both of 218 Spring St., Laurens.

Their children, one male and one female, were forced to live in conditions with litter, animal feces, urine and insects, and their dog, a pit bull kept inside the house, appeared as “skin and bones” due to malnourishment, a report said; the suspects allegedly had marijuana and a loaded firearm inside the residence.

Bond was set at $50,000 for each suspect. They were arrested and charged by the Laurens Police.

Also from the weekend, James Michael Kipp, 52, of 58 Gopher Trail, Laurens, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, first degree, after a victim allegedly was slapped and punched on the forehead and left cheek.

The victim is pregnant, and alleged assault happened in front of the victim’s and suspect’s minor child, a report said. Kipp was ordered held on $20,000 bond, after arrest by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS:

Alleged thief takes a woman’s service dog

Authorities have identified David Allen Wadlaw, 38, of 320 Stewart Lake Rd., Fountain Inn, as the suspect in the theft of a woman’s service dog and her vehicle.

He allegedly knocked out two of the victim’s teeth in a March 18 incident.

Wadlaw also is accused of trying to push the victim from a moving vehicle on Hwy 25. EMS transported the victim from the scene for treatment. Wadlaw was arrested May 29 and is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, larceny - stealing dog, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Bond has been set at $50,000, domestic assault; $5,000, breach of trust; and $1,087.50, dog theft. Wadlaw also has been issued a bench warrant alleging that on Oct. 9, 2018 he willfully failed to appear in magistrate’s court on charges of driving without a license.

In a separate incident, authorities have identified a Clinton man as a meth trafficking suspect.

The suspect was identified as Michael Wayne Walker Jr., 28, of 1210 Lake Rd., arrested last Tuesday. A warrant alleges that on Oct. 22, 2018, the suspect had in his possession 363 grams of meth, found when a search warrant was executed at 1218 Milton Rd.

He was ordered held on $75,000 bond.

Also, authorities have arrested and charged Melanie Elaine Lindsey, 41, of 110 Bellview Drive, Taylors, and Christopher S. Mann, 35, of 324 Brooks Road, Belton, with trafficking in meth.

Fountain Inn Police allege they were in possession of 20 grams that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. They also are charged with financial transaction card theft and forgery.

They are alleged to have had 29 blank checks, and Lindsey is accused in a second forgery warrant of attempting to defraud the Handee Mart on South Main, Fountain Inn, with a check drawn on Suntrust Bank for $2,805; the warrant says she knew or should have known the check was counterfeited, forged or falsefully made.

Bond was set ay $75,000 for Lindsey’s four warrants, and $63,000 for Mann’s three warrants.