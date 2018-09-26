Spinnin’ Good Yarn to Weave Good Cloth

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this series of columns are those of the author or persons quoted and not those of Presbyterian College or SC Humanities, which provided funds in support of the Workforce Development at Clinton and Lydia Textile Mills oral history project.

Final, Installment 12: Achieving “a spirit of cooperation better than can be found in any other textile plant”

The January 1974 Clothmaker includes a column that states, “The word, company, in its original sense, means people – a group of people. It’s a warm, friendly word; it creates a picture of companionship, good fellowship. . . . Enthusiasm, dependability, pride of workmanship, self-respect . . . these and a dozen other qualities to fuel initiative, foster teamwork, and spark achievement compose the yardstick by which loyalty is measured. . . . And upon which the success and the reputation of a company – a group of people banded together for a common purpose – so largely depend.”

Fellowship has another dimension, that of mutual support. We may think of this most often in terms of concern for one another’s well-being or in general making people feel welcome and at home. Susie Smith “got to know a lot of people” during the 10 years she worked in spooling and spinning at Lydia Mill, starting in 1977. She says, “I remember Big David that doffed. I remember one time I had somethin’ goin’ on that had me really down and out with my family, and I was doin’ fillin’ over there. He noticed me. He said, ‘Susie, what’s wrong with you today?’ I said, ‘Nothin’, why?’ He said, ‘I can tell somethin’ wrong with you. You’re not smilin’ today.’”

But mutual support in pursuit of shared purpose can create a sense of fellowship, too. Nancy Payne McCarrell clearly states this shared purpose: “Our main goal was to produce quality material . . . so that would keep our plant in operation.” Larry Lawson affirms the mutual support: “Well, most of the time as far as the jobs you had people that would work with you, show you some stuff that would help you to make your job run better. . . . Oh man, they just will jump in there and help one another and get the job done where you can relax, you know, and sit around and talk. And coworkers and all that, and it’s just the way it’s been ever since I been working.”

When people successfully sustain such mutual support in a working relationship, they develop trust in one another. Whitey Murphy provides one illustration: “I had a lotta good friends at work . . . . I really thought the world of these people and I still do. . . . Well, when you work with them, like I’d be maybe warping with Cooter, James Gilliam, me and James we’d be warping together, maybe I’m pushing him and, yeah, I’m probably pushing them, he’s probably cutting off, and you know, we working together like that, worked good together. And you get to know that’s your comrade, that’s your friend, you’re counting on him, he’s counting on you, just relying on each other.”

Herbert Suber provides an illustration of mutual support and trust leading to consideration for the good of the larger community during a StoryCorps conversation with his friend and former Lydia Mill co-worker, Roger Higgins:

Mr. Higgins: “One o’ the best guys I run into, Otis – what was Otis’ last name?”

Mr. Suber: “He was Otis Young. We got to be good friends, I mean really, really, really good friends. . . . He was instrumental in me gettin’ to be an overhauler. He taught me everything I knew about it, and he worked with me. And we worked together for a long time before I moved up to supervision. And one thing I like about Otis is that he was pushin’ me to try to work toward getting’ shift manager, because the shift manager’s job was about to come open. Because we had Buddy and Tommy and they were gettin’ old and gettin’ ready to retire. And even then, they needed somebody to fill in for when they go on vacation. And most of the time in cotton mills, people with seniority is waitin’ on certain jobs. And they tend to lay hold on that job, like it’s my time, this is my job. And if somebody else gets the job before them, it tends to be a little confusion or animosity. . . . But Otis was there longer than I was . . .but he was sayin’ that ‘you have the talent and the education. And I don’t have a high school education, so I think you’d make a good one.’ And he helped me to get to that point.”

The frontline workforce of Clinton Mills was well-integrated racially by 1982. Thirty-seven percent of non-management employees at the four local plants identified themselves as Black compared to 29% of the Laurens County population identifying themselves for the 1980 census as minority. While interviewing Gregg Link, one of the few employees who advanced from management trainee to plant manager, I mentioned the word, “integrity.” Mr. Link responded, “That is one of the things, when you asked about what makes Clinton Mills special, that was one of the biggies, integrity. Absolutely. . . . If they told you this was coming . . . that’s what was gonna happen.”