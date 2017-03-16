Home / Breaking News / Academic Winners

Academic Winners

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 2:55pm Vic MacDonald
Clinton Middle School wins the SC Academic Challenge
Info: D56 Superintendent Dr. David O'Shields via text

Pictured are the Academic Bowl Teams of Sanders Middle (left) and Clinton Middle at district competition, won by CMS. TODAY, Clinton Middle School's team also won The State Championship in the SC Academic Challenge.

Competition was conducted in Camden. CMS defeated Camden Middle, 41-26, in the semi-finals, and Indian Land, 38-23, in the finals. Sanders lost to AR Rucker in the semi-finals.

Clinton High's team lost to Nation Ford, 31-27, in the Large High Schools division.

"I'm very proud of all of the county's teams," said District 56 Superintendent, and coach, Dr. David O'Shields. "Our community should be proud and embrace academic competitions with a similar fervor as other extracurricular activities." 

