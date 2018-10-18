With the targeted focus goal of "elevate the academic performance of each student to ensure readiness for the next level," the District 56 Board of Trustees on Monday will hear about test results and state report cards.

The board's regular monthly meeting will be Monday, 7:30 pm, in the Clinton High School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.

State Assessment and Update on 2018 School and District Report Cards are two reports slated to be presented to the board. The meeting will begin with Clinton High presentation and audience participation. Other reports will include School District Accreditation, USDA Healthier USA and Fitness Gram State Award, Sept. Financials, and an update on Wilder Stadium renovations (supplemental appropriations request). The board will receive an overview and will consider the first of two readings on Section J of board policies.

Other meetings will be:

--Nov. 19, board, 7:30 pm, Eastside Elementary media center;

--Jan. 7, School Safety Symposium, 8 a.m. - 4:30 pm;

--Jan. 28, board, 7:30 pm, Clinton High auditorium (board appreciation month);

--Feb. 25, board, 7:30 pm, Clinton Middle School library.