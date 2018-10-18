Home / Breaking News / Academic Performance

Academic Performance

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 12:59pm Vic MacDonald
By: 
District 56 Board of Trustees agenda

With the targeted focus goal of "elevate the academic performance of each student to ensure readiness for the next level," the District 56 Board of Trustees on Monday will hear about test results and state report cards.

The board's regular monthly meeting will be Monday, 7:30 pm, in the Clinton High School auditorium. The meeting is open to the public.

State Assessment and Update on 2018 School and District Report Cards are two reports slated to be presented to the board. The meeting will begin with Clinton High presentation and audience participation. Other reports will include School District Accreditation, USDA Healthier USA and Fitness Gram State Award, Sept. Financials, and an update on Wilder Stadium renovations (supplemental appropriations request). The board will receive an overview and will consider the first of two readings on Section J of board policies.

Other meetings will be:

--Nov. 19, board, 7:30 pm, Eastside Elementary media center;

--Jan. 7, School Safety Symposium, 8 a.m. - 4:30 pm;

--Jan. 28, board, 7:30 pm, Clinton High auditorium (board appreciation month);

--Feb. 25, board, 7:30 pm, Clinton Middle School library.

 

 

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here