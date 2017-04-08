Abuse counseling agency opens office for Laurens and Newberry

Beyond Abuse now has a home-base for clients in Laurens and Newberry counties, in a partnership with Self Regional Healthcare.

The official opening was Monday for the Greenwood-based agency with the mission “to lead our community beyond sexual violence and child abuse through awareness, advocacy and action.”

Beyond Abuse Executive Director Cathy Miller said it was an important day for the agency because now Laurens and Newberry clients don’t face a long ride to Greenwood. Also, participants in MDTs (multi-disciplinary team case reviews) including parents, counselors and local law enforcement officers do not have to go to Greenwood for meetings.

“I can’t stress enough how thankful I am for this agency and our law enforcement partners,” Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said. “In Greenwood, Beyond Abuse does a great job, and they have opened new space there. Now, people do not have to drive an hour to get there.”

The Beyond Abuse office is in the rear portion of 23013 Hwy 76 East, the Laurens County Professional Park, in a building with Greenwood Obstetrics and Gynecology, P.A., Carolina Vascular Institute & Lab and others.

Miller said the rear location will protect the privacy of sexual abuse clients, and families bringing their children for abuse counseling. Two rooms are connected by closed-circuit television, with two cameras, so children can be interviewed while counselors and law officers watch in another room.

“”Before these agencies,” Stumbo said, “children went to police stations to talk about horrific things that happened to them. This is a safe environment.”

In addition to counseling and testifying in court, Beyond Abuse personnel work with school districts to provide awareness programs. Its brochure, “Tips for Friends and Family of Survivors of Sexual Violence,” outlines “What to say to a sexual violence survivor” and “What NEVER to say to a sexual assault survivor,” and tips for “What survivors want you to know.”

In 2016, Beyond Abuse provided counseling for 296 children; of those, 119 children lived in Laurens County. Only 1 in 10 child victims report the abuse, a Beyond Abuser brochure says.

Beyond Abuse is a partner agency of the United Way of Laurens County, and the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties. It is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance. Its 24-hour hotline is 864-227-1623 (888-297-4546 toll-free).

http://beyondabuse.info/