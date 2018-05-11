Absentee voting sets record

ELECTION: Absentee Sets Record for Midterm, County Offices Opened for Absentee Voting on Saturday

COLUMBIA – As of Nov. 2, more than 260,000 absentee ballots have been issued statewide, and more than 230,000 absentee ballots have been returned.

For the 2014 General Election, the last midterm, approximately 157,000 absentee ballots were cast, which was the previous record for absentee voting in a midterm election. Absentee numbers will continue to increase as voters will have additional opportunities to vote absentee in person on Saturday and Monday before the General Election on Tuesday.

County election offices were/will be open statewide for in-person absentee voting on

Saturday, November 3, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, November 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To vote absentee in-person, visit your county elections office, complete an application, and cast your ballot.

Absentee by Mail:

The deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot has passed.

If you have an absentee by mail ballot, it must be returned to your county elections office by 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6.

Due to U.S. Postal Service mail transit times, voters should return their absentee by mail ballots in person to their county elections office, if possible.

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot online at scVOTES.org.

Click here for statistical reports on voter registration, absentee voting, and historical voter turnout.