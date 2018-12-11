$9 Million Loan for local residential care facility purchase

Local care facility’s sale, loan is subject for County Council

When Laurens City Council rubber-stamps the document, the mechanism starts for a non-profit organization to buy the Bailey Manor Retirement Community in Clinton.

Council will be presented the document Tuesday night (Nov. 13, 5:30 pm). Required by Section 147(f) if the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, and other federal policies, a public hearing is conducted on a council resolution for a loan agreement that will finance the sale of the former Bailey Hospital building (5,300 sq ft), now home since the early ‘90s to Bailey Manor independent and assisted living care facility.

The facility will be owned by ML Woodbridge Clinton, LLC.

The borrowing entity will be Montage Living, a South Carolina non-profit corporation and tax-exempt organization.

The company will borrow $9 million from the South Carolina Jobs-Economic Development Authority, according to an advertisement announcing the Nov. 13 public hearing before Laurens County Council. The agreement is Agenda Item 8c, according to the council’s agenda.

The Clinton Chronicle reported July 11 that Bailey Manor was going to be sold.

The public hearing is “regarding the issuance by the Authority of its Economic Development Revenue Bonds in one or more taxable or tax-exemot series in a maximum aggregate amount of not to exceed $9,000,000 (collectively, “Bonds”).”

The money will be used for “acquiring and rehabilitating” the 54-unit care facility, the public hearing announcement said, and “expanding the Facility by approximately 20 assisted living units.” Accounts and funds related to the bonds, capitalized interest and certain fees and expenses related to the bonds also will be financed by the loan.

The former Bailey Manor then will be “initially owned and operated by the Borrower,” the document said.

The facility being acquired by Montage Living is at 300 and 302 Jacobs Highway, Clinton.

The county will not be responsible for repaying the loan if it is defaulted, the document said.

A similar “formality” public hearing was conducted this year when Presbyterian College borrowed money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build new dorms in Clinton.

The notice for the Nov. 13 public hearing says, “At the time and placed fixed for the public hearing, all persons who appear will be given an opportunity to express their views, both orally and in writing, for or against the proposed issuance of the Bonds, the location and nature of the Project to be financed with the Bonds, and County Council’s consideration of a resolution relating to the issuance of the Bonds, which is required by the Federal Tax Requirements and the Act.”

As it waits for the sale to be finalized, Bailey Manor’s next scheduled public events will be Dec. 1, a holiday fair for vendors and free to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Dec. 3, a 9th Annual Community Festival of Trees kick-off from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The trees’ display continues through Jan. 1, 2019, more than 100 trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be on display, free to the public and groups are welcome.

This past summer, Board Chairman Collie Lehn said in an announcement, “The board of directors of Carolina Christian Ministries, Inc. is taking the opportunity to announce the sale of Bailey Manor and to thank the community for all of the support that has been given to our ministry over the past twenty-seven years. I am writing this letter to confirm that the transaction has been completed and a new owner is even now making exciting plans for the further development of the Manor.”

Bailey Manor started in 1990 with 10 rooms, in the former hospital that was constructed in 1959-60. In August, 2014, Bailey Manor suffered a very serious fire allegedly caused by a resident, Alton Payton. He was ordered committed to a mental institution rather than stand trial on an attempted murder charge. Since then, the Bailey Manor administration, board, staff and residents have gone through a re-building process than has restored the facility.

Bailey Manor through its history has staged many community events. This summer, the facility raised money for Alzheimer’s research and for Believers Assembly.

On May 29, residents and friends gathered for a surprise party on the 10th anniversary for Rita Stanley as the community’s administrator. On Saturday, they gathered again for her wedding, in the Anderson Chapel. Stanley has received Administrator of the Year awards from the state’s residential care association and the activity directors’ association, and has lobbied the state legislature for measures concerning residential care facilities. She also was a nominee for the 2018 Duke Energy Award for Public Service, Laurens County Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. The Clinton City Council recognized her service with a proclamation issued July 9.

A renovated Bailey Manor re-opened in March, 2016.

Lehn said, “The decision to move forward with the sale has been bittersweet in many ways, because the recently completed renovation has been such a wonderful success. The folks who are making the Manor their home are enjoying the many enhancements and beautiful decor that has transformed our old hospital once again into a beautiful home that will serve the older members of our community for many years to come. ...

“We are pleased that as a result of the sale, we will be able to cover all of the substantial liabilities that resulted from the fire and renovation, and the community will continue to be well-served by this valuable asset. We are very pleased that a first class facility like Bailey Manor will continue to be a haven for our senior adults in need of high-quality, loving care.”

A change-over date for Bailey Manor to become Woodbridge has not yet been announced.