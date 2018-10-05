9 charges including domestic violence

WLBG on-line: A Clinton man is charged with pulling a gun on the mother of his child and with firing it into a ceiling Tuesday, with their daughter asleep in a bedroom above.

Clinton Public Safety yesterday served 24-year-old Claude Willard “Will” Davis II of 86 Palmetto Street, Clinton with warrants charging him with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. He’s also charged with Violation of an Order of Protection, Possession of a Firearm by a person Prohibited by a Domestic Violence Court Order, Discharging a Firearm inside City Limits and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Sgt. Daniel Duckett issued tickets initially charging Davis with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 1:05 AM at 590 Phillips Street.

A warrant noting Sgt. Duckett as prosecuting officer states that on May 8th Davis pointed and presented a .38 caliber handgun at the head of the victim, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life. In allegedly doing so Davis was also charged with violation an Order of Protection. This assault reportedly occurred in an apartment at 590 Phillips Street, in the presence of a child the subject and victim have in common. Additional warrants accuse “Will” Davis of carrying a .38 caliber handgun while on the property of Westchase Apartments Tuesday and state that he possessed a firearm and ammunition Tuesday while under a Domestic Violence-related Court Order prohibiting him possession. Davis is also accused of discharging a handgun into the first-floor ceiling of the apartment, calculated to cause property damage. The Unlawful Neglect warrant states that Davis discharged the .38 caliber handgun into the first-floor ceiling while his juvenile daughter was asleep in the bedroom directly overhead.

During arraignment yesterday, bond was denied on all nine charges. Claude Willard “Will” Davis II remained in the Laurens County Detention Center today.