$8,500 for birth defects research

Clinton Mayor Bob McLean gives his best "wacky mug shot" face after being arrested today.

The Mayor was a late afternoon caller for the Thin Blue Line team's Jail-a-Thon for the March of Dimes, So far, the team has raised more than $8,500 for the campaign against birth defects. Marilyn Easter also was a "convict" Friday afternoon at The Ridge recreation center in Laurens. Callers spent time getting in touch with friends, family, work colleagues - really, anybody they could think of - to raise the money that would bail them out of jail.

Thin Blue Line is a team made up of the Clinton Department of Public Safety, Laurens Police Department and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. As a side note, Mayor McLean came in for his "perp walk" after visiting his new granddaughter in the hospital. Event organizers were up and on the job at 5:30 am Friday for a Fox Carolina TV appearance.