7 proclamations for City Council

The Clinton City Council will consider 7 proclamations for days and months of distinction during its meeting this Monday in the municipal center.

Open to the public, the meeting will be at 6 pm in the PS Bailey City Council Chambers of the MS Bailey Municipal Center. Citizens have the chance to address the council on any issue - register before the meeting begins. The council will recognize Boy Scout Troop 111 for the attendance as part of the troop's merit bad requirements.

Council will receive a report from Jason Tavenner, executive director of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, and will consider approval of a proclamation declaring March as Disabilities Awareness Month in the City of Clinton. Six other proclamations will be considered:

-- March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month;

-- March as Women's History Month;

-- March 14 as Registered Dietitian Day;

-- March 11-17 as Sunshine Week (Freedom of Information);

-- April as Fair Housing Month;

-- March as American Red Cross Month.

Council will present the winners of the 2018 Palmetto Pride Litter Trashes Everyone Art Contest. Six other actions are up before the council for approval:

-- Contract with Gar-Con, Pickens, for the Richloom water connection;

-- Purchase a truck-mounted ULV Fogger with GPS tracking;

-- Replace HVAC system at MS Bailey Municipal Center;

-- First reading of an ordinance to re-implement a public works fee;

-- Appointments to the Planning Commission;

-- Add receptionist position at the MS Bailey Municipal Center.

Other reports will complete the council's agenda. The Clinton City Council meetings are conducted the 1st Monday of each month at the municipal center; all council meetings and committee meetings are open to the public under provisions of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act (2017 amended).