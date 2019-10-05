Home / Breaking News / The 6th Class Takes to the World

The 6th Class Takes to the World

Fri, 05/10/2019 - 10:49am Vic MacDonald
By: 
Photos - Vic MacDonald/MyClintonNews.com

The Sixth Graduating Class of the Presbyterian College School of Pharmacy has received their traditional Hoods and diplomas to become Doctors of Pharmacy.

Keynote Speaker is Diana B. Ginsberg, PhD, assistant dean for student affairs, clinical professor, The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy. Six award-categories were presented in addition to the hoods and diplomas. The Distinguished Graduating Student is Katelyn Elizabeth Thomasson, Class of 2019. 

The candidates for degree also took The Oath of a Pharmacist, adopted by the AACP House of Delegates in July 2007 and approved by the American Pharmacists Association.

More at presby.edu

https://pharmacy.presby.edu/

TODAY: 12:15 pm, College of Arts & Sciences Farewell Lunch;

2 pm, ROTC Commissioning;

4 pm, Teachers' Induction;

6 pm, Baccalaureate;

7 pm, College of Arts & Sciences Commencement Celebration Dinner;

9 pm Seniors' Party @ Bailey Memorial Stadium (rain - MSY).

 

 

 

