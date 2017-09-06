6 ARRESTED: Law officers connecting the dots on suspected car theft ring

UPDATE WITH 6 ARRESTS: Over the last 2 weeks, this Agency has observed a rise in burglaries and the theft of motor vehicles in the northern part of Laurens County. These six people have been arrested:

32-year-old Robert Paul Maes, of 511 Miracle Drive, Laurens, has been charged with Grand Larceny and Receiving Stolen Goods, three firearms warrants accusing him of Pointing or Presenting a Firearm at a Person, Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Prohibited Person and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and one count of Child Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Less than One Gram of Meth, Malicious Damage and Open Container of Alcohol.

21-year-old Michael Alan Ford of 101 Ridgecrest Dr., Fountain Inn - Failure to stop for Blue Lights, Driving Under Suspension and Possession/Receiving Stolen Goods.

47-year-old Jerry Wayne Johnson Jr., (a.k.a.-JR) of 664 Baynes Creek Road, Gray Court - Providing False Information to Police, Unlawful Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic, Possession of Marijuana and Possession/Receiving Stolen Goods.

27-year-old Ricky Jay Owens Jr., (a.k.a.-RJ) of 16 Mountain View Dr., Gray Court - Grand Larceny

Juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested, sent to Department of Juvenile Justice.

Recovered: 2010 Chevy Impala, 1995 Ford F-150 Pick-Up stolen from Simpsonville, 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, 2011 Ford F-150 Pick-Up, 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis stolen from Simpsonville, 2004 Suzuki F4 Motorcycle

PREVIOUS:

This morning (June 8) deputies patrolling the Greenpond Community, observed a light green 2000 model Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a white male and occupied by a white female.

When the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver fled the area and a car chase ensued. After a 12-mile pursuit, the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing it into an embankment near Getty Road and Millrock Church Road.

The pursuing deputy was able to detain the female passenger but the driver fled on foot. About three hours later, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound Tracking Team was able to apprehend the driver.

While trying to apprehend this suspect, Deputies also located a 2010 Burgundy Chevrolet Impala that was reported stolen from Laurens County earlier this week. From both these incidents, Deputies have arrested multiple persons.

At the time of this release, this investigation is an active and ongoing investigation. No suspect identities have been released, and a report this morning said multiple suspects are being held at the Johnson Detention Center.