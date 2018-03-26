$5M project involved in County Council agreement

Laurens County Council will consider at its Tuesday meeting an agreement to facilitate a potential $5 million development investment.

The council's regular every-other-week meeting will be at 5:30 pm in the council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public, and a public comments time is available as the meeting concludes (sign up at the podium before the meeting starts).

The development resolution assigns assets of Ryan Realty to Lapham-Hickey Steel Corp. of Illinois for a $5M investment, and re-designates the project's fee-in-lieu-of-taxes. The council also will give 2nd reading to an ordinance allowing Sunday sales of alcohol in areas that are not towns, and will adopt a resolution designating April as "Fair Housing Month" - this resolution is so Upper Savannah Council of Governments can administer Community Development Block Grants for housing development.

In February, a majority of the council rejected an affordable housing option just outside the city limits of Clinton:

http://clintonchronicle.server267.com/breaking-news/county-council-major...

Spartanburg County Investment:

https://www.sccommerce.com/news/magna-expanding-its-spartanburg-county-p...