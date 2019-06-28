$5M Borrowing on Clinton Council Agenda

MONDAY NIGHT: Clinton City Council is going to take the first step in purchasing the closed Founder's bank building in the uptown business district.

Council wil consider a document that will allow re-imbursement of $5 Million from bonds that will be sold by the City of Clinton. This action is on the council's agenda for this Monday (July 1), 6 pm in the council chambers of the municipal center, 211 North Broad St - the meeting is open to the public.

A document says the City intends to borrow $5 Million to: acquire a former bank building; re-hab polce and fire station facilities; put a new roof on the municipal center; acquire, construct and equip recreation facilities. The document does not save the building to be acquires is Founder's, but it's the only vacant bank building in Clinton.

The $5 Million bond will be repaid over time by property taxes.

The Clinton City Council's agenda also includes swearing in Municipal Judges, and approving the Municipal Judge Contract; proclaim Tuesday, Aug. 6 as National Night Out; finance a 2018 Altec Bucket Truck lease purchase; buy one Kubota Terrain King Tractor and Mower from Parker Farm Equipment; authorize a contract to repair water line on Sunset Blvd.; adopt a resolution to borrow money from Santee Cooper to construct a spec building; receive administrative briefings: Martha Dendy, South Broad St, Recreation Complex, Municipal Building; receive Public Comments (Item O on the agenda); and discuss 5 matters in a closed-to-the-public executive session (3 contracts, 2 personnel); and conclude the meeting with Reports and Recommendations.