5 dogs found mis-treated

The fourth serious animal abuse case in Laurens County in a month resulted in a Sept. 17 arrest.

Suspects Brandon and Robin Hayes were taken into custody after deputies investigated conditions at a residence in the 300 block of Wofford Shoals Road on Sept. 13. Animal Control left a note about the conditions of 5 dogs on the property Sept. 12, a report said.

One dog was padlocked around the neck so tightly the fire department had to be called in to cut the chain off. No food, water and shelter were found for the animals, a report said.

A caller contacted authorities, concerned about the lack of care for the animals. The husband and wife couple - both are age 40 of 2616 Lakeview Heights, Laurens - is charged with the ill-treatment of animals. Authorities found 2 dogs in a wooden box; another dog appeared to have escaped from a chain, and 2 other dogs were chained, a report said.

Laurens County authorities have investigated and animal rescues and vets have taken steps to nurse back to health dogs named Champ, Courage and Led Zeppelin - all of which were allegedly starved or tortured - Led Zeppelin was tortured with acid - all of which were found living at residences in Laurens County. The Fight Like a Champ Facebook site is petitioning the state government to impose more serious penalties for 1st offense cruelty to animals based on the incidents in Laurens County.