$4,000 lights/water bill strains charity's finances

CLINTON CHARITY NEEDS IMMEDIATE HELP

Subject: Can you, Will you?

I am sending this letter to all my contacts. We just had to pay a $4,000.00 light/water bill to the city of Clinton. That light/water bill hurt us financially. Any amount will be greatly appreciated but please give your best amount. If you decide to put this letter in the trash, we still love you. But please read it, pray about it and respond.

--

In Christ we stand! -- Rev. Charles Brewington

I love being a part of The Open Door Christian Center. I love to see what God does in and through the men and women that comes here for help with life altering addictions. Most don’t even know God when they come here. Some have attended church at an early age but haven’t even been to church in most of their lives. Some have never been to church. Some have been and was raised in a church going family but strayed from their roots and wound up on drugs or alcohol through experimentation, wanting acceptance or just socially using. In any case we get to see God first hand moving in the lives of these people to restore relationships that were thought lost, to redeem the past hurts that most thought would never be healed or to reinstate fathers to their children or husbands to their wives or wives to their husbands as men and women of God and to prepare those who have no marriage to be a faithful, trusting, loving partner for someone in the future. We get to see these things and you can also be a part of this through your praying, financial giving and volunteering here with Open Door to implement this in the lives of those who come looking for help.

The Open Door enters its 25th year in this same building but offering much different services than the original plan. We started as a place for teens to go where there would be no drugs, alcohol or pressure to use any of the above. Today we help men and women get off of drugs to return to their children and many other scenarios such as mentioned above.

Can you? Will you? Help us to continue to help the needy, the hungry and the addicted? We do need your help financially, voluntarily and prayerfully. The budget for open door ranges from $175,000 to $225,000 per year, depending on maintenance and equipment replacement or breakdowns. You know the need now, can you and will you sow a seed to help? Thank you for your consideration and God bless

Loving Jesus – Helping People

Rev. Charles Brewington

Romans 8:35-39

https://m.facebook.com/OpenDoorChristianCenter/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ei13ZeR91vM