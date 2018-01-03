40 years of prayer

Break Bread Together and Pray at CHS - March 5 - 9

The 40th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast sponsored by Clinton High School and Clinton Middle School ‘Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ and the Clinton Family YMCA will be March 5 – 9, 2018,

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL

7:00 am CAFETERIA – BREAKFAST

7:50 am MAIN GYMNASIUM FOR SPEAKERS

The re-vamped event will be held at Clinton High School during their ‘flex schedule’ period of 7:50 – 8:30 am daily. Breakfasts will be provided to School District # 56 High School and Middle School students at no additional charge while community persons will pay $3 daily. Breakfast will be served in the Clinton High School cafeteria beginning at 7 a.m. during the Prayer Breakfast week.

The event, as always, is open to the public and the FCA organizations at both CHS and CMS along with the YMCA encourage citizens to attend.

PARKING DIRECTIONS CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL:

Community members are asked to enter Clinton High School through the first lower entrance (Gate 3) on Ring Road. Park in the parking lot to the right of the CHS Green House. Enter the cafeteria through the concave area of the school. There will be signs and FCA members posted around the school to help community members’ park and enter for the breakfasts. Breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the CHS cafeteria. All featured speakers will begin at 7:50 a.m. in the Main Gym of the High School.

Speakers are:

SHANNON POWELL, Monday, March 5

Since 2003, Rev. Shannon K. Powell has been faithfully serving the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in the Greater Charlotte Metro area. He and wife Miena are products of the ministry of FCA, having had wonderful coaches to mentor and lead them during High School. Shannon is a native of Anderson, and an alum of Westside High School (’95). Miena was born and raised in Albemarle, NC where she attended West Stanly High School (’95). Shannon and Miena attended Mars Hill University (’99) where they met and became College Sweethearts. They were united in marriage on July 17, 1999. They have two remarkable children, Elijah Samuel (2006) and Preston Tinsley (2011), whom they personally homeschool at their very own Etchfield Academy (est. 2012). The Powells also have a four-legged family member named Maximus (black lab) who serves as the Welcoming Committee (and occasionally security detail). The family makes their home in Oakboro, NC, but loves to travel. If not around the house, you can find Miena educating others on the benefits of healthy living through her company JuicePlus or Shannon preaching and teaching (literally around the world) as he shares the Gospel while trying to find time to complete and publish his first book (MVPDad). The boys, you’ll most likely find them outdoors, on the fort, hopping across a creek, buried under some pillows on the deck or otherwise engaged in the all-important task of saving the world.

TONY EUBANKS, Former Clemson Chaplain, Tuesday, March 6

Tony Eubanks, of Pendleton, has been called as minister of evangelism at Simpsonville First Baptist Church. Anthony Tony Eubanks was born and raised in Nashville, Tn., and attended Hillsboro High School where he played basketball and received All-State honors. For college, he attended the University of Mississippi and Tennessee Temple University and played professional basketball in the Middle East and Argentina.

Since 2009, Eubanks has run a spiritual mentoring program called “Spiritual 2-A-Days,” which he founded. He served as chaplain at Clemson University, 2004-2010, and as chaplain at the University of Georgia, 2000-2004. He was ordained as a Baptist minister in 1981 and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in pastoral studies from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga.

Eubanks, a former professional athlete who played basketball overseas, has helped plant three churches and has spoken at national conferences on youth, discipling and evangelism and served as a Sports Chaplain for the Clemson Tigers. His zeal to reach youth has earned him high honors at the United States Congress sessions.

He is married to Honorable Judge Wyneé Eubanks. They have two sons, Anthony and Kennedy, who are college students.

MARC MERO, Champion of Choices, Wednesday, March 7

Former WWE Wrestling Champion, Marc Mero, has an extraordinary ability to connect with young people, not because of his former wrestling career but because of his personal story of overcoming insurmountable obstacles throughout his life to achieve success. Marc Mero's enthusiasm is contagious as he empowers people of all ages and walks of life to make positive choices and achieve their goals.

“CHOICES!”

Marc Mero, Former WWE Wrestling Champion and Author of “How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet,” reached the pinnacle of sports-entertainment success – then lost it all — but in the process discovered what’s most important in life. Everyone faces adversity. “It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get back up. You can do anything you set your mind to!”

Marc shares his captivating journey with audiences worldwide and inspires people to examine their life choices. Listeners feel a greater sense of appreciation toward their relationships and the “gift of time” – and are empowered to make a difference in their personal life, career, and community. As the founder of the nonprofit organization, Champion of Choices, Marc dedicates his life to helping others be the “Champion” they’re destined to be! Get ready to be inspired!

Marc Mero’s enthusiasm is contagious as he empowers people of all ages and walks of life to make positive choices and achieve their highest potential. Marc achieved fame as a WCW and WWE Wrestling Champion and 4-time NY State Golden Gloves Boxing Champion. Author of “How to be the Happiest Person on the Planet” and Founder of Champion of Choices nonprofit, he has shared his inspiring life story with over one million people. Marc is recognized as a Youth Advocate and “America’s #1-Requested Anti-Bullying Presenter.” Marc has made appearances on several national TV shows including CNN Headline News, Glenn Beck, Nancy Grace and Montel Williams, as well as completed hundreds of radio and press interviews. Delivering a POZitive message of inspiration at corporations, schools and churches worldwide, Marc Mero dedicates his life to helping people discover the true “Champion” within. We can all “Dream Big” – and make POZitive Choices!

“Choices” Production Saves and Changes Lives”

Having inspired more than half a million people at schools and organizations worldwide, Marc’s powerful “Choices” production addresses the topics of bullying, peer pressure substance abuse and suicide. Listeners are reached at a “heart-level” and students are inspired to treat themselves and others with respect, dream big, achieve goals, and

cherish relationships.

Marc Mero’s compelling message evokes personal reflection, laughter and tears. Both students and adults describe the “Choices” production as life changing. Many students tell Marc: “you saved my life.” Thanks to Champion of Choices they now have HOPE for a brighter tomorrow.

Winning the Fight Against Bullying, Substance Abuse, and Suicide

Marc Mero’s personal mission to stand up, step up and speak up against bullying, substance abuse, and suicide, culminates in his powerful “Choices” production. Presented in an entertaining and engaging manner, students can relate to Marc's story and are moved to examine their own behaviors and choices.

Marc is no stranger to the negative impacts of bullying. In his riveting life story shared with thousands of students in schools worldwide, Marc candidly talks about how he was bullied as a youngster and also how he treated his family: “Sometimes the people you hurt he most are those who love you the most.” Marc shows how negative words and actions have the power to cause regrettable scars. Research shows a strong link between bullying and suicide.

The statistics on bullying and suicide are alarming:

-ABC News reports that nearly 30 percent of students are either bullies or victims of bullying.

-160,000 kids stay home from school every day because of fear of bullying.

-Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people, resulting in about 4,400 deaths per year, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

-For every suicide among young people, there are at least 100 suicide attempts.

-Over 14 percent of high school students have considered suicide, and almost 7 percent have attempted it.

The exciting Champion of Choices presentation:

• Changes students’ thinking – how they see themselves and others.

• Breaks through walls and defenses to open students’ hearts to new directions.

• Offers students HOPE and helps them realize they are not alone in this world.

• Gives students the confidence to see that “Champions Make Choices and Choices Make Champions.”

Marc Mero and the Champion of Choices organization work tirelessly to educate students about the harmful effects of drugs, alcohol, bullying, and to save lives from the tragedy of suicide. Because of Marc’s message of Hope and Empowerment, students tell us they now have a whole new perspective on life.

What People are Saying

- “You returned a sparkle in my son’s eye that has been dimmed for a while and he is now talking. Mother of a Student

"Awesome message. It was a moving and memorable experience. It thoroughly 'blew me away'. GREAT JOB!!" Captain – Orange County Jail Captain - Orange County J

- “I was sitting in the back, by myself & I was going to go home, and take my own life, then I saw your program ...You came on the perfect day, right when I'd had enough. You Saved my Life!” - Student

- “It was the best assembly I have seen in 32 years! Needless to say, I was incredibly impressed." - Principal

I’ve been dealing with depression and suicide attempts for the past six years. Today I finally told my parents and they are happy I didn't make the permanent choice of taking my own life. I owe that to you, sir. Thank you for changing my life for the better!" - Student

MAJOR LACY GUNNOE, The Pilot Speaker, Thursday, March 8

Leadership Speaker - Serve. Lead. Inspire

Major Lacy Gunnoe is a proficient speaker on leadership, personal growth and is known for delivering inspiring keynotes to elite organizations. ESPN Analyst, Trent Dilfer named him "fire-breather" after listening to one of his prolific deliveries. Joey Roberts, another ESPN employee coined him "thermostat leader" after hearing Lacy deliver a powerful message challenging leaders toward self-improvement. He is a frequent guest as Paul Mitchell Excel Academies. He has also spoken to over 50,000 youth by way of Alabama Power, GEAR UP federal grants and many other non-profit organizations. Lacy's extensive experience as a military officer, pilot, and college professor allows him to connect with his audience from all backgrounds of all sizes.

Lacy's faith centered model for navigating life is an example for all ages and backgrounds. His story reveals the ability for God to change someone's life and how it takes dedication to stay on the path God laid out for us in the Bible.

COACH GREGG NIBERT, Clinton’s Own, Friday, March 9

Coach Nibert was the former Head Basketball Coach at Presbyterian College for 28 years (1989-2017). His teams at Presbyterian College won a combined total of over 400 wins. Gregg is now working for FCA as an Area Representative for the Golden Strip area. This area is very important to him as this is where he and wife Peggy were married and Coach Nibert’s spiritual journey began. Coach and Peggy have two sons Shaun, 27, and Van, 24, were very much involved with FCA at Clinton High School and both served as President of FCA at Presbyterian College. Coach and his wife Peggy have been foster parents since 2006. The Niberts were on ESPN in 2016 (Mothers Mission) and received the National Association of Basketball Coaches "Guardians of the Game" Service Award, Final Four 2016. Coach Nibert received the FCA John Lotz "Barnabas" Award, Final Four 2017.

Coach and Peggy have lived in Clinton for 28 years and very much involved in the community and church.