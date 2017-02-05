4 finalists for Chamber post

Three people from Laurens County and a fourth person with Laurens County connections are the finalists for the President/CEO position at the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce. Former CEO Greg Alexander left in March to take a chamber job in Bluffton/Hilton Head. Reports last week indicated there were five finalists for the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce job, but only four people are still being considered for the position. The finalists are being interviewed this week. The finalists for the job are Amanda Elaine Munyan of Laurens, Jonathan Irick of Laurens, Ann Marie Tribble of Laurens and Byron Keith Rucker of Greenville. Munyan is executive director of the United Way of Laurens County. She was communications and marketing specialist for the chamber from 2010-2015 and owned a small business in Laurens 2007-2011. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from USC Spantanburg/Upstate. Irick is the executive director of Main Street Laurens. Previously, he was manager of Earl Thomason Jewelers in Laurens. He has a bachelor’s degree in commercial art and design from Lander University. Tribble is an account manager for XTraNET, Inc. and for Revoluation Labels. Previously, she was outside sales representative for PRTC, Inc., Backroads Internet and Adams Outdoor Advertising. She was the Laurens County Treasurer for 10 months in 1996 (filling an unexpired term) and was executive director of the Clinton Uptown Development Association 1995-1996. She was a masters in English/business from USC and a bachelor’s degree in English from Erskine College. Rucker is director of economic development of the City of Fountain Inn. Previously, he was regional manager for ShowPros Entertainment Services, founder of IMO Strategy, LLC, vice president of Club 9 Sports, LLC and executive director of Main Street Events in Greenville. He worked for ScheerSports in Greenville 1997-2005. He served as head women’s basketball coach at Presbyterian College, 1984-1989. He received a bachelor’s degree in history from PC. The Chamber board wants to have a new leader in place in a few weeks, Board Chair Marilyn Easter has said. A selection committee looked at eight resumes for the county chamber leadership position. A new CEO-President could be on the job by June 1, Easter said.

