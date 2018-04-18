3rd time's a charm for the first, still best manufacturing center

Third expansion is ready for instruction at The CAM.

All three times have been the charm for Laurens’ Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

An appropriation in the state budget has allowed Piedmont Technical College to add 4,800 sq ft of instruction space onto the former motorcycle sales business, just off I-385/US Hwy 221 North, near Laurens. The new classroom areas were unveiled Thursday, and State Rep. Mike Pitts who was instrumental in securing the Phase III expansion money cut the ceremonial ribbon.

“We are cutting a ribbon on the final phase. We acquired this building in October 2012, and by March we had started training,” PTC President Dr. Ray Brooks said.

“Dr. Brooks says this is the final phase at The CAM. I hope that’s not true,” said Jon Coleman, executive director of the Laurens County Development Corporation. “If the CAM is expanding, that means we are doing our job.”

The CAM grew from an urgent need in Laurens County. The ZF Group was bringing to Gray Court a massive auto transmissions plant that has grown to more than 2,000 employees managing the world’s most sophisticated robotics. In 2012, there was nowhere for these workers to train to ZF’s world-class standards.

PTC officials with Coleman and Marvin Moss, then LCDC executive director and now the industry-hunter for the City of Clinton, were riding the roads looking for available buildings. Coleman pitched the building on what now has been named Innovation Drive.

At the time, nobody knew what a Center for Advanced Manufacturing was - much less what it was supposed to do. Now, Greenville Tech has one, and Piedmont Tech is building one in Greenwood to be named for the late Billy O’Dell, businessman and former state representative.

Joe Wood, chairman of the Laurens County Council, said The CAM is vital in teaching the modern version of what used to be known as “a trade.”

“Not everyone can attend a four-year college, or needs to,” Wood said. “Graduate from tech schools, you make really good money and have a good future. You learn a trade.”

Wood said he was working in the maintenance department at Riegel when he decided to become a welder. He went to instruction at Greenville Tech and “I only thought I knew how to weld.”

Wood said he was worried a few years back when SC Tech schools started to become “prep schools” for four-year colleges. Now, he said, the tech system has gotten back to “the grassroots.”

“Laurens County Council will continue to support Piedmont Technical College,” he said.

Representing School Districts 55 and 56, D55 Administrator Tara Dean said The CAM is invaluable in providing students “work with your hands” instruction.

“In District 55, we have a space shortage, we have a teacher shortage,” she said. “There is no way were could offer this level of instruction.”

District 55 is developing a SC Manufacturing Certification course of instruction that will be taught at PTC in the Laurens County Higher Education Center. Students who complete the certification can walk into any industry anywhere with confidence that they can handle any job, with the proper technical instruction.

Dean said, “This is a great partnership. It helps students stay engaged in education. They like to work with their hands.”

Brooks stressed Laurens County’s role in making The CAM happen. He said, “We are competing globally. Things do not happen by accident, you have to have vision. You have to have the industrial parks and the infrastructure, you can’t sell something you don’t have. Time (getting an industry up and running) is money. It’s all about the students; hopefully, they can raise their children here.”

RELATED:

$1.5 Million Grant Benefits Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence at Piedmont Tech, Greenwood

GREENWOOD - A $1.5 million federal grant by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA, a department of the Department of Commerce) will provide essential gears in the funding machine that will bring to fruition Piedmont Technical College’s planned William H. “Billy” O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence (UCME) on the Lex Walters campus.

The grant was announced March 28. The $15 million construction project is being financed through state funding (25 percent), the Greenwood Capital Project Sales Tax, passed by voters in 2016 (40 percent), and this EDA grant (10 percent), with the remainder paid by PTC.

“This grant moves us closer to groundbreaking on this important workforce development resource for the region,” said Dr. Ray Brooks, president of PTC. “The fact that voters of Greenwood County supported the penny sales tax referendum to help finance the O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence reinforces our confidence that this public-private sector initiative reflects both the practical needs of industry and the will of our visionary citizens.”

In addition, the Piedmont Technical College Foundation is continuing to raise funds to assist the College with costs for equipment and furnishings for the Center.

“This important project would not be possible without generous support from all of these partners,” Brooks said. “We are excited to see progress continue toward making the Center a reality.”

“Ensuring that every American in the workforce has the skills to succeed in the face of stiff global competition is a top priority for the Trump Administration and our President,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “Giving Americans the option of developing new skills in their own communities will help fuel further economic growth.”

Commerce officials estimate that the project will create 86 jobs and generate more than $16 million in private investment.

Named in memory of longtime Upstate Senator Billy O’Dell, who died in 2016, the Center will feature state-of-the-art equipment and resources to support PTC’s advanced manufacturing workforce training programs, including welding, machine tool technology, and mechatronics. The Greenwood Partnership Alliance, a public-private economic development partnership, has estimated that manufacturing jobs comprise more than 26 percent of the county’s workforce, so the need is evident.