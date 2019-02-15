3rd arrest made in Clinton case

Armed Robbery of Pizza Delivery Person

Friday, February 15, 2019 - WLBG

An arrest was made yesterday in connection with the Armed Robbery of a Pizza Delivery person in Clinton last summer. 18-year-old Tyrese Nashune Ward was booked with an address on Hunters Court, Laurens. Warrants indicate he lives on Spring Street. Ward is charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Armed Robbery.

In those warrants, Clinton Detective Tyrone Goggins states that on August 12, 2018 on West Centennial Street in Clinton, Ward conspired with another male and with a juvenile subject to commit armed robbery, while armed with a firearm. Lt. Goggins further states that, also on West Centennial, Ward presented a handgun and robbed a Domino’s Pizza Delivery driver, forcefully taking U.S. currency, pizzas and the victim’s wallet and its contents.

Tyrese Nashune Ward was later released yesterday on personal recognizance bonds totaling $5,000.

3rd Charged in February 6 Armed Robbery

Thursday, February 14, 2019

A third teenage male has been charged in connection with the February 6th Armed Robbery of the Pavan Food Store at 502 North Harper Street. Laurens Police yesterday arrested 17-year-old Brandon Rashad Thompson of 37 Cemetery Street, Laurens and charged him with Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Officer J.C. Brewington states that on February 6th Thompson conspired with two other individuals to commit the crime of Armed Robbery and that he had in his possession and pointed a hand gun while committing the crime of robbery at the Mr. Chip at 502 North Broad Street. Thompson is accused of having and pointing a silver handgun while committing the crime of Armed Robbery February 6th.

Bond was denied on the Armed Robbery charge. Cash or surety bonds were set totaling $50,000 on the Possession of a Weapon in a Crime and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery charges.

Another Strong-Armed Robbery Attempt

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Laurens Police are investigating a Strong-Armed Robbery attempt at the Laurens Walmart’s gas station this week. Officers were dispatched to the Murphy Gas Station on East Main at 6:41 Monday evening. A police report indicates that an employee of the store told police that someone he didn’t know had attempted to rob him. The subject was described as a black male wearing dark clothing and a black stocking hat. The subject reportedly came to the clerk’s window asking for a small amount of gasoline, then attempted to grab money from the cash drawer. The subject then reportedly ran from the Murphy store toward the nearby Sonic Drive-In.

The police report notes the similarity of this week’s Attempted Strong- Armed Robbery with a previous attempt at the Murphy Station. The employee indicated he was not working during the previous incident, so he could not say if this was the same individual.

In this week’s incident, the subject reportedly grabbed the employee by the arm during the attempt. The report indicates the suspect did not get any money.