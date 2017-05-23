30-year sentence, eligible for parole in 7

A Laurens woman will be eligible for parole after serving 7 years of a 30-year sentence for setting a man on fire.

Angela Berry pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of William David Corteville, 53, who died at the Augusta Burn Center 5 months (Dec. 20) after Berry set him on fire. Corteville was airlifted to the burn center for treatment of his injuries.

The defense said there was a history of domestic violence between the two.

Corteville suffered severe burns after being set on fire as he slept. Berry pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter and was sentenced Tuesday. After Corteville died, charges against Berry were upgraded to murder, but she pleaded to the lesser charge.

PREVIOUS, The Chronicle July 22, 2015:

On Friday, authorities reported that a Laurens woman, Angela Nicole Berry, was arrested and charged with setting fire to a man as he was sleeping.

The alleged incident was reported at a house on Steve Thompson Road, Laurens. Berry was taken to the Johnson Detention Center where she was charged with attempted murder and 2nd degree arson.

A report said the victim, age 52, suffered injuries that made it appear his skin was "melted off of his body."

Berry is accused of throwing gasoline on the man, and lighting him on fire.

The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn Center. He was conscious and talking to officers, a report said. Berry was arrested at the house, a report said.