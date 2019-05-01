3 wins in a row for Blue Hose men's basketball

3-Game Win Streak: Blue Hose Men Pick Up League Opener Over USC Upstate

PC 64, USC Upstate 61

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team had three players finish in double-figures as the Blue Hose held on for a 64-61 victory over USC Upstate on Saturday at the Templeton Center. Francois Lewis led the Blue Hose with 16 points, while the Spartan’s Deion Holmes scored a game-high 21 points.

Scoring the Game

Presbyterian College started the game on a 7-0 run with baskets from Francois Lewis, Adam Flagler and Chris Martin as well as a free throw from Chris Martin. The Spartans responded quickly with a 9-1 run behind 3 three points to take a 9-8 lead with 15:01 to go in the first half. The two teams traded runs over the next four minutes as the game stayed within three over that stretch before PC went on a 9-3 run capped by a Martin layup to make it 24-19 with 8:57 remaining in the half. The Blue Hose and Spartans continued to trade scoring bursts throughout the remainder of the first half before an 8-4 run to close the half gave PC a 34-30 lead at the break.

The teams stayed tight in the early going before a 11-3 burst gave the Blue Hose a 47-36 lead with 16:07 minutes to play in the second half. In the run, Lewis had five points including three straight from the charity stripe. Upstate continued to hang around as they cut the lead to eight, 50-42 with 11:19 to go in the half before a quick 6-0 run pushed the game back out to 14 with 9:58 to go. The Spartans fought back and cut it to six, 58-52 with 5:39 remaining before four straight from Lewis pushed the advantage back out to 10 with 4:15 to go. Upstate made a push going on a 9-2 run over the next four minutes to cut it to 64-61 with a minute to play. The Blue Hose defense held off a pair of late three point attempts by the Spartans before the game ended.

Players of the Game

Lewis led the Blue Hose offense with 16 points as he went 4-of-6 from the floor, while burying all seven of his free throws. Cory Hightower chipped in with 13 points and Adam Flagler added 10 points. Hightower led the Blue Hose with eight rebounds as Davon Bell had three assists. Deion Holmes led the way for USC Upstate with 21 points as Malik Moore added 18 points.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 42% from the field, while holding USC Upstate to 40% for the game. The Spartans made nine threes compared to just three for the Blue Hose. PC had a solid 37-27 advantage on the glass, while also picking up a 30-22 lead in points in the paint. Upstate committed 12 turnovers while forcing 15 Blue Hose turnovers.

Notables

- The 25 made free throws is tied for fifth in the Presbyterian Division One record book.

- PC’s 33 attempted free throws sits in a tie for tenth in the Blue Hose D1 era.

- Freshman Cory Hightower set a pair of career-high with his seven made and eight attempted free throws.

- Davon Bell pulled down a season-high seven rebounds.

- The 61 points allowed by the Blue Hose is the fourth fewest scored against PC this season.

For the Record

Presbyterian College wins its third in a row to improve to 9-7 overall and 1-0 in the Big South, while USC Upstate falls to 5-11, 0-1 on the year.

Up Next

The Blue Hose travel to High Point on January 10 for a 7:00 pm tip-off against the Panthers.

Blue Hose Mens Basketball Picks Up Exciting Road Win at South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG – Davon Bell’s two baskets in the final two minutes, as well as Cory Hightower’s layup and block, helped the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team survive a late South Carolina State rally and come away with the 72-70 win last Wednesday evening.

Bell led the Blue Hose offense with 19 points.

Scoring the Game

PC led by as much as five midway through the first half, including a 17-12 edge with just over 11 to play. The Bulldogs outscored the Blue Hose 15-8 over the next seven minutes to take a two-point, 27-25, lead four and a half remaining. That would be the last time the Bulldogs led, with PC ending the half on a 14-5 run to head to the locker room leading 39-32.

The Blue Hose extended their lead to 11, 49-38, just over 17 to go, but eight unanswered by S.C. State made it a three-point game, 14 and a half to play. The Bulldogs kept the margin close the remainder of the game, trailing by just five on several occasions, including 59-64, 5:10 left.

The Bulldogs cut the margin to one three times in the final three minutes, but PC responded well each time, with layups from Bell and Hightower. S.C. State had the ball with just a few seconds left but missed two attempts, the first off a Hightower block, as PC survived for the two-point, 72-70, win.

Players of the Game

Davon Bell and Adam Flagler led the way for PC with 19 and 16 points, respectively, with Cory Hightower tops on the boards with nine rebounds. Damani Applewhite led S.C. State with 18 points.

Stats of the Game

The Blue Hose shot 50.0% from the field, for the fifth time this season, and went 10-of-23 from the perimeter. The Bulldogs hit five three-pointers and shot 46.5%. S.C. State held the rebounding advantage, 37-22, but had 10 more turnovers, 18-8. The Blue Hose took advantage with a 23-11 in points off turnovers, with the Bulldogs finishing with a 19-9 mark in second chance points.

Notables

- Seventh time this season the Blue Hose have posted single-digit turnovers, and third in a row.

- 11th game with at least 10 three-pointers.

- 12th game that PC has outshot its opponent.

For the Record

PC moves to 8-7 overall, while S.C. State falls to 2-14.

Four Blue Hose in Double-figures in 72-67 Mens Basketball Win at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team led the entire second half, while enduring a late Jacksonville rally to earn the 72-67 win in action Sunday afternoon.

Davon Bell led four Blue Hose in double-figure scoring with 15 points.

Scoring the Game

Jacksonville jumped out to a 7-0 lead early in the first half, helped by five points from Aamahne Santos. The Blue Hose outscored the Dolphins 15-8 over the next five minutes to tie the game at 15-15. Jacksonville hit four unanswered, but PC responded with an 18-4 run to take the 10-point, 33-23 lead, 5:23 to go in the first frame. JU cut the lead to just three, 33-30, with 2:53 left, but a JC Younger three-pointer helped take the margin back to eight, with just under two minutes left on the clock. The last basket of the half was a three-pointer by Derrick Flowers to make the halftime score, 38-33, in favor of PC.

The Blue Hose increased their lead to nine on two occasions in the opening five minutes, including 45-36, at 15:50, off another Younger three. Jacksonville cut the deficit to five, 46-41, with 13:47, before PC hit five unanswered to go up again by 10, 51-41, 11:41 left. A 10-point game again at 58-48, 8:23 left, JD Notae capped a 6-0 Jacksonville run with a three-pointer at 7:31 to cut the PC lead to only four. Less than a minute later, Notae’s lay-up made it a three-point contest at 59-56, 5:53 remaining. Presbyterian went ahead by five with just over two to play off a Cory Hightower free throw, but a Santos three-pointer at 1:48 made it a two-point game 1:48 left. Both teams traded baskets the final two minutes, with a Younger free throw giving PC a three-point lead, 70-67, 10 seconds left.

Players of the Game

Davon Bell led PC with 15 points, followed by Francois Lewis with 14, which included a two-for-four effort from the perimeter. Cory Hightower, who tied with Romeo Crouch for the team lead in rebounds with eight, finished with 12 points, along with JC Younger. Jace Hogan led Jacksonville with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 41.7%, compared to 47.2% for the Dolphins, while the Blue Hose hit six three-pointers, to JU’s eight. Presbyterian edged Jacksonville in rebounds, 34-33, but had just seven turnovers. Jacksonville turned the ball over 15 times, with PC posting eight steals and holding a 14-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

For the Record

PC moves to 7-7 overall, while Jacksonville drops to 7-8.