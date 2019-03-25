3 Industries, Sale Tax Hike, Fair Housing on council agenda

TUESDAY NIGHT - Three documents related to industries will be before the Laurens County Council tomorrow for action.

One is 3rd and final reading, and public hearing on a CeramTec expansion (see related article below) and another is final action in Fibertex Nonwovens Inc. Also, "Project Blueberry" is up for 2nd reading approval.

Council also will consider its annual Fair Housing Resolution, and will consider a resolution submitting in November, 2020 a referendum to increase the Laurens County Sales Tax by 1 cent (for capital projects). Council member Stewart Jones has said he will vote "NO" - his reason is in a statement under Opinion on this website.

Council will approve a commendation for the District 55 High School Robotics Team, and will consider a Henry Laurens Award nomination. The 2017-18 Audit will be presented, a financial report will be presented, a Disabilities & Special Needs Resolution will be adopted, First Draft of thew 2019/2020 Budget will be presented, as will a clarification of no tax increase from the Long Range Capital Plan, $3.5M Fire Lease/Purchase.

Blue Laws suspension, vehicle policy - clarification for non-resident employees, and authorizing the County Administrator to hire a litter/humane officer also are on the agenda. New business will include an EMS 12/Hour Pay Request, EMS Radio Grant acceptance and Gun Sanctuary Resolution (#2019-11, Council Member Stewart Jones). Public Comments - 15 minutes - sign up at the podium before the meeting starts; and council members' comments. Executive Session: Contract - Solid Waste - and Employment - County Administrator.

The meeting - open to the public - will be at 5:30 pm Tuesday, March 26, in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens.

CeramTec North America to expand Laurens County operations

Supplier and Sales Organization for Advanced Ceramic Components investing $20 million, creating new jobs.

LAURENS – Advanced ceramics manufacturer CeramTec North America is once again expanding its existing facility in Laurens County.

CeramTec North America, the first ceramic-to-metal seal manufacturer in the world, is a global organization with over a century of experience producing advanced ceramic products and ceramic materials. CeramTec produces over 10,000 products to serve a wide variety of applications around the globe including: automotive, military/aerospace, electronics, structural, hermetic, functional, medical and mechanical industries.

CeramTec’s announcement includes the investment of at least $20 million and the creation of 14 new jobs at their Laurens facility.

Even before this latest announcement, over the past 25 years alone, CeramTec has invested over $79 million and created over 210 jobs at their Laurens County facility.

“We are extremely excited about the new opportunity that our expansion will bring. We will be making parts for an industry that makes a material each of use daily. We are also grateful to Laurens County for their continued support.” – Brent Pahach, CEO, CeramTec North America

“We are proud to have CeramTec in Laurens County and celebrate with them in their continued growth and success. They are one of the longest tenured industries in our County and we greatly appreciate their commitment to our Community.” - Jonathan Coleman, Executive Director, Laurens County Development Corporation.

“We are grateful for CeramTec’s continued commitment to our County. The continued growth of the existing industries in Laurens County prove that we are a great place for business and the shared commitment that our County has with our industry partners. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with CeramTec.” – David Pitts, Chairman, Laurens County Council.

To learn more about CeramTec NA, visit www.ceramtec.us