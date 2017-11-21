3 Finalists for Clinton City Manager

CITY OF CLINTON NARROWS SEARCH FOR NEXT CITY MANAGER TO THREE

After a nationwide search for a new city manager, which included guidance provided by the Municipal Association of South Carolina, and through a series of interviews and deliberations, City Council has narrowed the search for the city’s next City Manager to three.

In alphabetical order, the three are:

Bill Ed Cannon: Mr. Cannon has 19 years of municipal government experience having served for 14 years as city manager of Corbin, Kentucky and 5 years as city manager of Wildwood, Florida. Mr. Cannon also owned a successful civil engineering business for 25 years. Mr. Cannon has served on various executive boards in Florida and Kentucky and also served as an interim manager for a Certified Main Street Program.

Mr. Cannon received a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Kentucky and holds professional licenses in Land Surveying and Civil Engineering.

Larry G. Fry: Mr. Fry has 22 years of experience in municipal government having served for 12 years as Finance Director/CFO and four years as Assistant City Manager/CFO in Roswell, New Mexico. Mr. Fry also served a combined six years as city manager in both Clovis and Roswell, New Mexico.

Mr. Fry holds an MBA in Finance and Management from Eastern New Mexico University, has served in various capacities on executive boards and holds credentials from the International City Manager’s Association (ICMA) and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Mr. Fry was very active in the New Mexico Municipal League.

Evan Teich: Mr. Teich has 30 years of experience in municipal government with the last 20 years in the capacity as Assistant Village or Village Manager/Administrator. While Mr. Teich’s management experience and service has been centered mostly in the state of Illinois, he has also served a 5 year term in the Village of Sussex, Wisconsin. Mr. Teich is currently serving as Interim City Manager in the Village of Oxford, Michigan.

Mr. Teich holds an MPA with an emphasis in City Management from the University of Illinois. Mr. Teich is an active member of the International City Manager’s Association (ICMA), the Illinois City Manager’s Association, Dupage Mayor’s and Manager’s Conference, and the Enclave Entrepreneur Center.

“We were fortunate to receive 26 applications from all across the UnitedStates. After an in-depth search, interviews and discussion, as well as guidance from the MASC, we have narrowed our search to three applicants,” said Mayor Bob McLean.

He said the City Council now faces the tough task of selecting one of these highly qualified candidates for the position with the goal of having a new city manager in place by the first of the year to begin the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year.