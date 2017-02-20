3 Dead; Under Investigation

The SC Highway Patrol reports it is on the scene of a fatal Laurens County wreck. Three people are dead, a report said.

The wreck is on Neely Ferry Road at Covenant Drive. A 4th person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified by the Laurens County Coroner's Office as: Lonnie Davis, 67, the driver; A'Shauna Mims, age 3; and Rashan Mims, age 6. A report said Davis was driving a pickup, with a trailer, when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

PREVIOUS: Four die from separate wreck injuries

A Fountain Inn man has died from injuries he received in a Feb. 5 single-vehicle wreck.

Authorities identified the victim as James McElvey, 23, of 106 Tall Pines Rd., Fountain Inn, who was in a wreck on Abercrombie Road.

He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital and died there Feb. 6 from head injuries.

McKelvey was the unrestrained driver of a 1993 Toyota pickup that ran off the road, and he was ejected from the vehicle.

In a separate incident, authorities identified Gary Stapleton, 44, of 1255 Saluda St., Ninety Six, as the victim of a wreck.

Stapleton died last Wednesday at Greenville Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in a Jan. 22 wreck in Laurens. The wreck happened at the Hwy 76 and Stagecoach Road intersection, a report said.

The wreck was investigated by Laurens City Police, a report said.

Authorities identified Davionica Brownlee 32, of Abbeville as the victim of a single-vehicle wreck Saturday on Boyds Mill Pond Road. The wreck happened about 11:15 p.m.

A report said the 1997 Toyota that Brownlee was driving crossed the center line, over corrected and ran off the road. The vehicle struck a tree, and Brownlee was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt and was entrapped in the vehicle.

In a separate incident, a man died Sunday in hospital from injuries sustained in a Friday accident. The victim was identified as Derrick Cofield, 38, of Newberry.

A report said the wreck happened about 7:20 a.m. Friday on East Jerry Road, Laurens. The victim’s 2015 Dodge ran off the right side of the road and down an embankment striking a tree. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was flown to the Greenville hospital for treatment.

Eight people have died on Laurens County roadways so far in 2017.