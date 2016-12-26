Home / Breaking News / 3 counts of attempted murder

3 counts of attempted murder

Mon, 12/26/2016 - 11:31am Vic MacDonald
Man accused of using vehicle to violate order of protection

 

Laurens Police have arrested and charged a man with allegedly using his vehicle to ram another vehicle in Jersey Street.

Authorities identified the suspect as David Mosley, 68, of 611 Hunter’s Court, Laurens. He was under a court order to have no contact with a woman in the vehicle he is alleged to have hit with his vehicle.

Bond was denied for Mosley on three attempted murder charges. Bond was set at $25,000 on a charge of court order of protection violation. The incident was reported to authorities on Christmas Eve.

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here