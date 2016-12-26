3 counts of attempted murder

Laurens Police have arrested and charged a man with allegedly using his vehicle to ram another vehicle in Jersey Street.

Authorities identified the suspect as David Mosley, 68, of 611 Hunter’s Court, Laurens. He was under a court order to have no contact with a woman in the vehicle he is alleged to have hit with his vehicle.

Bond was denied for Mosley on three attempted murder charges. Bond was set at $25,000 on a charge of court order of protection violation. The incident was reported to authorities on Christmas Eve.