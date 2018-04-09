3 area fatalities are reported

Fatality on Highway 560 Near Mountville Road

Tuesday, September 4, 2018 - WLBG on-line

A Lander University student was killed while reportedly traveling to school through southern Laurens County yesterday. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Gary Miller said that the fatal wreck occurred as the victim was traveling west on Highway 560, near Mountville Road, some five miles from Cross Hill, when at 1:40 pm, her 2003 Subaru Forrester ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Laurens County Deputy Coroner Brick Williams said that 18-year-old Claudia Haynes of Mount Pleasant was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:47 yesterday afternoon. He said Ms. Haynes died of blunt force trauma to her head and chest. Highway Patrol Trooper Miller reported that the deceased was wearing a seat belt.

Man Killed in 3-Wheeler Crash North of Hickory Tavern

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

A Fountain Inn area man was killed while riding an All-Terrain Vehicle yesterday afternoon. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patty Canupp identified the victim as 30-year-old Justin Moser of lot 4 at 533 Nash Mill Road, Fountain Inn. She said that Mr. Moser died of Blunt Force Trauma to his head.

Justin Moser was reportedly riding a 3-wheel ATV on Marler Road, northwest of Hickory Tavern when he lost control and it ran off the road and hit a tree. Deputy Coroner Canupp said Moser died at the scene at 4:35 pm.

Mr. Moser was reportedly riding the 3-wheeler accompanied by a friend on a 4-wheel ATV, who was not involved in the fatal crash.

Motorcycle Fatality on Greenwood’s West Side

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Lance Corporal Gary Miller reported a Motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the west side of Greenwood at 5:30 yesterday afternoon. Trooper Miller reported that a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was westbound on the 72 Bypass and disregarded a traffic light. A 2001 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, traveling south on Old Abbeville Highway, struck the Tahoe. The motorcyclist was killed. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet.