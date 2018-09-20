2nd West Nile Virus Case - this time a bird - Is Found In Laurens County

Spraying for infected mosquitoes will happen in Laurens County, again.

Laurens County Emergency Management announced today (Sept. 19) that starting this Friday, Gregory Pest Service will spray an area in Northern Laurens County in response to the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus. This time, an infected bird was found dead - earlier this month, a human case of the virus was detected in South-Eastern Laurens County, officials reported. Spraying there was done Thursday. The latest spraying will be in a .5-mile radius of where the bird was found - for human exposure, a 1-mile radius for spraying is recommended.

West Nile Virus gives people flu-like symptoms. Most people don't even know they're infected - they just don't feel "right" for a time. One fatality from the virus has happened this summer, in Greenville County.

It is not contagious, human-to-human (like a cold).

A statement from the county said, "At the recommendation of SCDHEC, Laurens County will be conducting precautionary spraying for mosquitoes. This is due to a confirmed case of West Nile Virus. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has identified the target location in the Northern quadrant of Laurens County."

Gregory sprayers will be in their distinctive green and yellow trucks. Each technician will have a Gregory ID and a temporary Laurens County ID - officials said they are expecting residents to ask to see both IDs, if they are suspicious of the activity around their houses. Sprayers will not come onto private property.

Citizens are asked to eliminate sources of standing water on property, examples include flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths and old car tires -- breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

DHEC has West Nile Virus info on-line. Questions about the local spraying to: Joey Avery, director, Laurens County Emergency Management, javery@co.laurens.sc.us

See a DHEC video about West Nile Virus elsewhere on this website.

In the South-eastern quadrant of Laurens County, canvassers will go door-to-door this Saturday with West Nile Virus information. Canvassing was supposed to be done last week, but Avery said he decided against it because there was an "all hands on deck" call related to approaching Hurricane Florence. Laurens County got 3 inches of rain - some parts of South Carolina got more than 20 inches and there were 6 fatalities (more than 30 fatalities in North Carolina).