The 2nd Laurens County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

TODAY: Captain Michael “Mickey” Coates is the Laurens County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

The presentation was made during a lunch at the Laurens County Higher Education Center, as part of Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial Week. More in the May 24 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.

PREVIOUS: The three finalists for the Laurens County Police Officer of the Year were announced Monday. The officer selected for the second annual honor will be announced Tuesday, May 16, during a ceremony at the Higher Education Center at Piedmont Technical College in Laurens County at noon.

The announcement ceremony is open to the public. The officer will be selected from these three nominees presented by the City of Laurens, The City of Clinton and the Laurens County Sheriff’s office:

Clinton Department of Public Safety

Lt. Catherine Anderson is representing the City of Clinton Police Department. She has 20 years of service in law enforcement. She started working with the SC Highway Patrol in 1982. She joined with the Clinton Department of Public Safety as a reserve officer in 2005 and moved to full-time in 2007.

Director of Public Safety Robin Morse said, “Ask anyone in the community about Lt. Anderson and they will tell you she is stern but fair, calls everyone ‘Pooky,’ and is well liked. She also speaks at churches and women’s conferences.”

Laurens City Police Department

Officer Ben Gallo is the nominee from the Laurens City Police Department. He has been employed with the department since 2015. Chief Sonny Ledda said Gallo “has the calm and decision making abilities of a more seasoned officer and that he “gives back to the community by coaching soccer, basketball and baseball through the YMCA.”

Officer Gallo said that he “decided to follow his parents footsteps and become a police officer so that I could make a difference.”

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

The Laurens County Sheriff’s office has nominated Michael “Mickey” Coates. He is currently a captain with the Laurens County Sheriff’s office and has been with the sheriff’s office for over 16 years. He has been instrumental in assisting in the transition from the previous administration to the new administration.

Sheriff Don Reynolds says that Mickey often “gives of his time and talents above and beyond what is required of him.” He said Coates is “very active in his community and church.”

The Officer of the Year event is sponsored by several local churches and businesses within the community.

Each nominee will receive gift certificates a recognition plaque and the winner will receive a trip to the beach.