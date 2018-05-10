Home / Breaking News / 28th traffic fatality is reported

28th traffic fatality is reported

Fri, 10/05/2018 - 9:51am Vic MacDonald

 

Laurens man is 2-vehicle wreck victim

 

Authorities have identified Carl Edward Hurley, 38, of 563 Deer Valley Rd., Laurens, was the victim of a two-vehicle wreck Thursday.

The wreck happened on Indian Mound Road at Mount Pleasant Estates. Hurley was pronounced dead at 9:35 pm, at the scene, of blunt force trauma.

A report said a 1995 Chevrolet mini-van that Hurley was driving traveled left of center and collided with a 2011 Ford Expedition. 

Two people, both wearing seat belts, in the Expedition were transported to Self Regional for treatment. A report identified them as Megan Elizabeth Johnson, 20, of Clinton and Tara Dawn Bond, 21, of Laurens.

This was the 28th traffic fatality of 2018 in Laurens County.

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here