28th traffic fatality is reported

Laurens man is 2-vehicle wreck victim

Authorities have identified Carl Edward Hurley, 38, of 563 Deer Valley Rd., Laurens, was the victim of a two-vehicle wreck Thursday.

The wreck happened on Indian Mound Road at Mount Pleasant Estates. Hurley was pronounced dead at 9:35 pm, at the scene, of blunt force trauma.

A report said a 1995 Chevrolet mini-van that Hurley was driving traveled left of center and collided with a 2011 Ford Expedition.

Two people, both wearing seat belts, in the Expedition were transported to Self Regional for treatment. A report identified them as Megan Elizabeth Johnson, 20, of Clinton and Tara Dawn Bond, 21, of Laurens.

This was the 28th traffic fatality of 2018 in Laurens County.