22nd fatal wreck of 2016

The 22nd fatal traffic accident of 2016 occurred last night near Gray Court.

Authorities identified the victim as Richard Bishop, 63, of 297 Quail Rd., Gray Court. He died when the 1996 Ford Mustang he was driving left Hwy 14, struck an embankment and caught fire. An autopsy will determine Bishop’s cause of death.

The wreck happened at 5:57 pm Tuesday near Dove Road, and Bishop was alone in the vehicle. Local fire agencies, the Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol responded to the accident scene, where the roadway was blocked until the overturned Mustang and wreckage could be removed.