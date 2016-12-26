21st traffic fatality of the year

Authorities said Vincent Bailey, 35, of 245 Campell Chapel Rd., Gray Court, died Friday following a car and motorcycle head-on collision.

The crash happened at 1760 Currys Lake Road. Bailey was driving the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet. He was air-medivaced to Greenville Memorial Hospital, and died later of injuries.

The wreck happened about 12:15 p.m. about a mile south of Gray Court, a report said.