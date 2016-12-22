20th traffic fatality victim of 2016

Laurens County’s 20th fatal wreck of 2016 happened last night near Gray Court.

Authorities identified the victim as Jacqueline Hudgens, 46, of 1913 Saw Mill Rd. She died of blunt force trauma at the wreck scene on Saw Mill Road. The vehicle she was driving hit a culvert in a ditch.

The wreck was the fourth fatality in the last 10 days in Laurens County. The latest fatal wreck happened at 11:32 pm, and the victim was driving near her residence. A passenger also was in the 2003 Nissan east bound on Saw Mill Road, about 2 miles from Gray Court.