2 vehicle wreck, at least 2 dead between Clinton and Joanna

At least 2 dead in wreck w-update - surviving driver identified

Troopers: 2 killed, 6 injured after head-on collision in Laurens Co.

Posted: May 20, 2018 7:39 AM EDT Updated: May 20, 2018 7:44 AM EDT

By Sierra Hancock

LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SC Highway Patrol Troopers confirm two people have died following a head-on collision in Laurens County.

The collision occurred at approximately 11:51 p.m. on US 76 near Grain Bin Road Saturday night.

Troopers say a 2007 Ford Mustang was traveling west on US 76 and a 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling east on US 76 when the Taurus traveled left of center and struck the Mustang head-on.

Troopers say there were three occupants in the Mustang. All were wearing seat belts, injured, entrapped and extricated by mechanical means.

The driver was transported by helicopter to Spartanburg Regional where the driver succumbed to their injuries. The right front passenger was transported by helicopter to Greenville Memorial where the passenger succumbed to their injuries.

The left rear passenger was transported by EMS to Self-Regional. No word on their condition.

Per troopers, there were five occupants in the Taurus.

The driver, Khelsey Chanta Rice, 38, of Clinton, was wearing a seat belt, was injured, entrapped and extricated by mechanical means. The driver was transported to Greenville memorial. Her condition is unknown.

Troopers say four juveniles were also in the vehicle. None of them were seat belted and all were injured, troopers say. All of them were transported to Greenville Memorial where their conditions are unknown.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Lois "Bit" King, 63, of 1505 Yound Rd., Clinton, who was attendance clerk at Joanna Woodson Elementary School, District 56; and Margie Seymore, 65, of 1980 Stomp Springs Rd., Clinton, who worked at Bailey Manor Christian Retirement Community in Clinton.

King died at 1:19 a.m. at Greenville Memorial, and Seymour died at 3:35 a.m. at Spartanburg Regional, a report said.

A passenger (left rear), Norma E. Smith, 66, of Clinton, in the Mustang Seymour was driving was seriously injured, and taken to a hospital, but could not be airlifted because there weren't enough helicopters, according to a family post on Facebook. She suffers from a fractured sternum, multiple cracked ribs, broken lumbar vertebrae, a pneumothorax, bruising, and tongue and lip lacerations.