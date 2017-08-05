2 vehicle crash; 1 person dies

FATALITY: A two-vehicle crash this morning blocked Hwy 76 for a while, 1 person was helicoptered from the scene, and pronounced dead at 9:40 am at GHS.

The victim, Allen Edmisten, 56, was a 1/2 mile from his home when the accident occurred. The cause of death has been determined as blunt force trauma to the chest, according to Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek.

A van and a car collided, and the van blocked the highway at Barnes Road. The west bound lane of Hwy 76 was not affected, and traffic continued to move from Clinton toward Laurens. Law enforcement blocked the intersection and routed traffic along Barnes Road to AB Jacks Road or through the parking lot at Self Medical Center Laurens.

A GHS helicopter transported one person, Edmisten, after he was stabilized in a Laurens County EMS ambulance. Normal traffic resumed about 9 am today.

Allen is remembered as a minister and a powerful singer. He performed the male lead role in "Annie" for Laurens County Community Theatre in 2013. His family is involved in church music, and presented music during Easter sunrise services at Wilder Stadium. Allen was a chaplain at the Tyger River Correctional Facility in Enoree. His son, Jacob, said on social media, "Our hearts are hurting at this moment. We cling to the hope that we have in Jesus Christ. We are so thankful that death is not the end. Please pray for our family, particularly our mother, as we process this."

To honor "Big Al's" life, the family asks that any memorials be sent to Chaplain Russ Painter at Tyger River Correctional Facility to further the work that Allen devoted his life to. The address is 200 Prison Road, Enoree, SC 29335. A celebration of life will be Thursday afternoon at Clinton First Baptist Church, and Allen Edmisten's obituary notice is published in the May 10 issue of The Clinton Chronicle.