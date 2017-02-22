2 surrender as deputy fires gun

Today (February 22, 2017), around 11:55 a.m., Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service of a Break-In progress in the area of Hellams Circle, Gray Court.

Upon arrival to the incident location, the Deputy encountered the suspects leaving the incident location driving a silver four door sedan. As the Deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the aforementioned vehicle, the suspect(s) in return fled the scene with the Deputy giving chase. The chase ended near 2846 N Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, SC with the suspect(s) losing control of their vehicle. As the Deputy exited his vehicle and approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect then attempted to run over the Deputy. As a result, the Deputy fired (2) rounds into the wheel base of the vehicle, disabling it. A white male and white female were then arrested without further incident.

Due to the fact that the Deputy discharged his service weapon, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation as well as process the scene. At this time, this case is still under investigation.