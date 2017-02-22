Home / Breaking News / 2 surrender as deputy fires gun

2 surrender as deputy fires gun

Wed, 02/22/2017 - 2:26pm Vic MacDonald
Investigation underway into deputy discharged weapon
By: 
Laurens County Sheriff's Office via e-mail

Today (February 22, 2017), around 11:55 a.m., Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service of a Break-In progress in the area of Hellams Circle, Gray Court. 

Upon arrival to the incident location, the Deputy encountered the suspects leaving the incident location driving a silver four door sedan. As the Deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the aforementioned vehicle, the suspect(s) in return fled the scene with the Deputy giving chase.  The chase ended near 2846 N Old Laurens Road, Gray Court, SC with the suspect(s) losing control of their vehicle.  As the Deputy exited his vehicle and approached the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect then attempted to run over the Deputy. As a result, the Deputy fired (2) rounds into the wheel base of the vehicle, disabling it.  A white male and white female were then arrested without further incident.  

Due to the fact that the Deputy discharged his service weapon, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct an independent investigation as well as process the scene.  At this time, this case is still under investigation.     

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here