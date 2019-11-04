Home / Breaking News / 2 shot at hospital

2 shot at hospital

Thu, 04/11/2019 - 7:26am Vic MacDonald

Two people, including an officer, were hurt this morning in a double shooting inside the Laurens hospital.

A person inside the hospital receiving treatment began firing about 2 am. A Greenville Health System officer returned fire and both were wounded. Hospital access is restricted, and SLED is investigating.

Conditions of the the wounded people are unknown at this time - federal law limits the amount of information that hospitals can release about people receiving treatment.

It is an active SLED investigation.

