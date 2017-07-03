2 new members of Clinton City Council

Clinton City Council will have 2 new members based on a very small turnout for today's municipal elections.

Robbie Neal won the District 3 seat with 44 votes. Incumbent Mary Byrd got 39 and Sasha Cotton got 4 votes. The 43 votes for Byrd and Cotton were not enough to force a run-oof against Neal's 44 votes - so Neal won the seat by gaining a 50.57% advantage. A candidate needs 50% + 1 vote to win a seat outright.

Ronnie Roth overwhelmed incumbent Norman Scarborough in District 5. Roth received 76 votes (61.29%) to Scarborough's 47 votes (37.9%).

Danny Cook won re-election in District 1, with 68 votes, to 2 votes for James Hayes (who dropped out) and 5 write-ins. That's 90.67% for Cook.

There were elections in Laurens (City Council and Commission of Public Works) and in Cross Hill. These are unofficial results, the votes will be certified Thursday by the Board of Canvassers. In all precincts eligible to vote today, there are 8,324 registered voters - 1,061 total ballots were cast.

That made the voter turn-out 12.75%.