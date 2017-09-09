2 money matters up before council

Laurens County Council on Tuesday will discuss docking the pay of council members who habitually miss meetings.

The matter is brought up on request of Clinton resident Brenda Stewart. Council Vice-chairman Keith Tollison has missed the last 8 meetings in a row because he has business travel obligations. The request to consider "amending County Council Olicy and Procedure to include attendance requirements and adjustments to compensation" is on the council's agenda for Tuesday's meeting, 5:30 pm in council chambers, second floor of the historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. The meeting is open to the public.

Council also will discuss the FY18 Capital Lease Purchase, request for an EMS employee, the Solid Waste Enterprise Fund, agreement with Waterloo for codes enforcement, grant for the Sheriff's Office, request for Fire Service Deputy Director compensation adjustment, and will have a public comments time (sign up at the podium before the meeting starts).

Laurens County Council meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays each month.